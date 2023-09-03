Boston University warning students after string of burglaries in dorms

At a time of year when students should only be worrying about their first exam, Boston University is asking students to be alert after a string of burglaries in the dorms.

Boston University Police say dorms at 191amd 133 Bay State Road both had items removed early Saturday morning when a person used an open window for access. MIT also reported a break-in at 111 Bay State Road on August 22.

BU police say they are investigating if the incidents are related but believe the unknown suspect is targeting accessible, open or unlocked windows.

“BUPD is alerting the community to this situation so that you may take steps to help stay safe. We are asking the community to secure doors, accessible windows, and to lock security screens. Call BUPD immediately if you observe any suspicious behavior,” BU police said in a statement.

The following safety tips were also provided:

Don’t confront a thief yourself. These individuals are generally in search of property, and it is not worth getting in a physical confrontation with them. Call BUPD 617-353-2121.

Recognize the signs. If you see damage to your door, especially around the door handle, don’t enter the room. You don’t want to surprise a thief. Go somewhere safe and call BUPD to come check it out.

Make it hard on them. Thieves will look for unlocked doors and windows. By locking the door to your residence and locking any window with access to a fire escape, you dramatically reduce your chances of being victimized.

Help your neighbor. Close any common doors to the building that are left propped open and unattended. If a thief can get easy access to the building, they can easily look for unlocked rooms.

Know your neighbors. When you recognize your neighbors, it’s easier to spot someone who shouldn’t be in your building.

See Something Say Something

Program your cell phone with the BU Police emergency number 617-353-2121. Call us if you need assistance on or near the BU Charles River, Fenway or Medical Campus. We are ready to respond to your calls 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

If you are off campus call

Text BUPD anonymously by texting “BU” to 847411.

