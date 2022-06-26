Boston woman charged with drunk driving after motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

A Boston woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after allegedly striking and killing a motorcyclist in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

According to NH State Police, 38-year-old Jennifer McCoy of Boston was driving a BMW when she entered the intersection of Atlantic Ave. and Woodland Road in North Hampton and crashed into the operator of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. McCoy and her juvenile passenger were also taken to the hospital but did not sustain any injuries.

Following the crash, McCoy was charged with driving under the influence. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham District Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW