Boston woman 'completely nude' while driving golf cart through scene of armed standoff in Florida

A naked woman drove a golf cart through a tense standoff between Florida police and an armed suspect, according to law enforcement.

Several Pinellas County deputies established a perimeter around a home Sunday, engaging in a standoff with 18-year-old suspect Myles Abbott, who authorities say fired his gun at people in the area and climbed to the roof of the home in the 1100 block of Michigan Boulevard. This led to a six-hour standoff that included calling in a SWAT team and negotiator response team.

Deputies said Jessica Smith, 28, of Boston ignored instructions to leave the area and drove a golf cart through the scene, according to Fox 13 News, adding she refused to get out of the golf cart after her joyride, prompting officers to place her under arrest. Smith had "a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude," an affidavit about the incident said.

"The defendant's actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at," investigators said in the affidavit. Smith was charged with resisting an officer without violence.

The alleged gunman, Abbott, was charged with loitering and prowling, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, weapons charges, and resisting an officer without violence, according to a statement from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Two other suspects were also arrested and charged.

One was identified as Ki'moni Anderson, 18, who was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and grand theft of a firearm, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The other suspect was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile who also faced weapon charges.

