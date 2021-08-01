Boston woman dies while hiking in Arizona

A Boston woman who went hiking in Arizona was found dead off of a trail on Camelback Mountain on Friday, according to local authorities.

The woman, who has not been identified but is reported to have been in her 30s, turned back at the halfway point of the Echo Canyon Trail, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Technical Rescue Teams on scene at Camelback Mnt for reports of a missing hiker. The adult hiker is from out of town turned around halfway up the trail-her group continued hiking. She did not come down to the parking lot according to her group-Crews are actively searching for her pic.twitter.com/FOy8v9m1AA — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 30, 2021

She was with a man who told authorities that the woman was overheated and decided to turn back, NBC News affiliate 12News reported. The man continued on the trail at Camelback Mountain, which is about 12 miles northeast of Phoenix.

When the man returned to his car and saw the woman wasn't there, he called the police, NBC Boston reported.

"If you start as a group, you should end as a group," Phoenix Fire Department Captain Rob McDade told 12News.

At approximately 4:40pm, after an extensive search, the missing hiker was located off the Echo Canyon Trail, adjacent to a home, on the northeast side of Camelback Mountain. The 30’s female was pronounced deceased and this will now be a death investigation lead by Phoenix PD. — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 31, 2021

The woman's body was found near a house and authorities suspect she was seeking help. However, no one was home, News12 reported.

Police have ruled out foul play in the woman's death.