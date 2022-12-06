Boston woman facing charges in connection with boating crash in New Hampshire

A Boston woman is facing charges in connection with a boating crash on a pond in New Hampshire over the summer, authorities announced Monday.

Ivonne Pena, 31, was arraigned Friday in Hillsboro Superior Court on charges of felony reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Pena had been held in Massachusetts as a fugitive from justice and transported north to face charges after she was identified as a suspect in a crash on Long Pond in Pelham back on July 24, 2022, state police said.

State police say an investigation revealed that Pena was operating a personal watercraft with one other passenger when she sped into another boat that was floating with its engine off, forcing three people to jump overboard to avoid injury.

Pena and her passenger were both taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW