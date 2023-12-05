Boston woman killed in shark attack after going for a swim in the Bahamas, police say

A Massachusetts woman was killed by a shark Monday morning in the Bahamas, police said.

The 44-year-old Bostonian was paddle boarding with a male relative away from the shore at a resort in western New Providence around 11:15 a.m. “when she was bitten by a shark,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement to the Miami Herald.

A lifeguard on duty at the resort, whom police did not name, witnessed the attack and went out in a rescue boat, pulling the woman and man on board, the statement read.

Once on board, lifeguards performed CPR as the vessel headed back to the beach, but the woman “suffered significant trauma to the right side of her body,” police said, adding that she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not named the woman pending notification of her next of kin, according to the statement.

“She was examined on scene by emergency medical technicians, who concluded that she showed no vital signs of life,” police said.

It was not immediately clear what type of shark bit the woman, nor its size.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File, prior to the woman’s death, there have been 32 documented unprovoked shark bites in the Bahamas since 1749.