Boston woman killed in shark attack off the Bahamas is ID'd

Police have identified a tourist from Massachusetts who was killed in a shark attack Monday off Nassau, Bahamas.

Bahamian police identified the woman as Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44. Van Wart died from injuries suffered in the attack, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement Tuesday.

Police had identified her as a "visitor from Boston" in a statement on Monday.

The shark bit her as she was paddleboarding with a relative away from the shoreline behind a resort in western New Providence, an island off the Bahamas, police said.

“The victim suffered significant trauma to the right side of her body,” police said.

The covered body of a tourist is carried away on a stretcher. following fatal shark attack (Dante Carrer / Reuters)

A resort lifeguard pulled the victim and her relative from the water and into a rescue boat and administered CPR, but medical technicians determined Van Wart "showed no signs of life," police said.

Rob Waldron, the CEO of Curriculum Associates — a company based in North Billerica, Massachusetts, that provides resources for teachers — said Van Wart was an employee there. Waldron said in a statement that members of the company were "heartbroken" over the death of a "dear and trusted colleague and friend."

"Lauren was a beloved member of our math editorial team, and she infused her deep dedication to students and educators into every material she touched. Her commitment to excellence and outstanding work was driven by a higher purpose, focused on improving learning outcomes for all," Waldron said.

Sandals Royal Bahamian resort said in a statement that Van Wart was a guest there. The resort said it was "saddened" by her death and was providing support for her loved ones.

The investigation continues, police said Tuesday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com