The Independent

The US federal prison system has been placed on a nationwide lockdown after two inmates were killed and two others were injured Monday during a gang altercation at a federal penitentiary in Texas. The attack is just the latest example of serious violence within the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons. The lockdown, being instituted at the agency's more than 120 federal prisons across the US, was prompted by fears of potential retaliation and concern violence could spread to other facilities.