Boston's free bus program extended for 2 years

TechCrunch

Microsoft's prescient bets and aggressive investments in AI have propelled the software giant to become the world’s most valuable company. "We have the best model today ... even with all the hoopla, one year after, GPT4 is better," Nadella said at a company event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Nadella’s rare bit of reality-check came as he pitched Microsoft’s increasingly powerful lineup of AI offerings to the leaders of some of India’s largest companies.