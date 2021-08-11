Boston's skinniest home that was built out of spite is now on sale for $1.2 million. Take a look inside.

The skinniest house in Boston, at 44 Hull St, hits the market. CLProperties

A 10-foot-wide home in Boston that was reportedly built out of spite is on the market for $1.2 million.

According to local legend, a soldier built the home in 1862 when he returned from war to find his brother's house took up the rest of their shared land.

The two-bedroom home is about 1,000 square feet, and has a private garden and rooftop deck.

A 10-foot-wide home in Boston - which a 2005 Boston Globe article called the city's skinniest - is now for sale, listed on Zillow for $1.2 million. Insider previously reported that the house on Hull Street was built out of spite, according to local legend.

The skinniest home in Boston at 44 Hull St. CLproperties

According to a 2015 Boston Magazine article, the North End house was said to have been built in spite of a soldier's brother, who took up the rest of the shared property with expansive housing while he was at war.

A view from the rooftop of the home. CLProperties

Legend has it that the soldier built the skinny home on the remaining property in 1862, blocking all sunlight between two sections of his brother's massive home, according to the same source.

A gate to the home's private garden. CLProperties

Despite its small size, at just over 1,000 square feet, the two-bedroom home has a full-sized kitchen on the first floor, according to its listing on Zillow.

The kitchen on the home's first floor. CLProperties

Also on the first floor, there's a dining room, a living space, and a door to a balcony overlooking private gardens, according to the same listing.

The home's living and dining areas. CLProperties

Upstairs, the second floor includes the bathroom, laundry room, and a sitting area, the Zillow listing says.

The second-floor laundry room and bathroom. CLProperties

The only bathroom in the home contrasts a blue, tile backsplash with exposed brick.

The home's only bathroom. CLproperties

The second-floor sitting area has a window overlooking some greenery outside.

The home's second-floor seating area. CLProperties

The windows in the hallway on the second floor face a brick wall of the property next door.

A hallway in the home. CLProperties

Past the living space, a narrow hallway leads to a staircase.

The staircase on the home's second floor. CLproperties

On the third floor, there's another sitting area, according to the home's Zillow listing.

The home's third-floor sitting area. CLproperties

The other half of the floor is used as a guest bedroom, according to the same source.

The home's guest bedroom. CLproperties

The master suite takes up the whole fourth floor and has access to a private rooftop, according to Zillow.

The home's master suite. CLProperties

In the master bedroom, there's shelving for clothing against exposed brick walls.

The home's master bedroom. CLproperties

Across from the bed, there's room for a nook.

A nook in the home's master suite. CLproperties

The stairs in the suite lead to the rooftop deck, from which you can see a view of the city.

A view of Boston from the roof. CLProperties

Back on the ground, the property has a private garden.

The home's private garden. CLProperties

There are a few seating areas for entertaining outdoors. See the home's listing on Zillow (at the link below) to find out more about the property.

The home's outdoor seating areas. CLProperties

