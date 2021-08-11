Boston's skinniest home that was built out of spite is now on sale for $1.2 million. Take a look inside.

Joey Hadden,Maria Noyen
Left: front of the house Right: Inside the house
The skinniest house in Boston, at 44 Hull St, hits the market. CLProperties

  • A 10-foot-wide home in Boston that was reportedly built out of spite is on the market for $1.2 million.

  • According to local legend, a soldier built the home in 1862 when he returned from war to find his brother's house took up the rest of their shared land.

  • The two-bedroom home is about 1,000 square feet, and has a private garden and rooftop deck.

A 10-foot-wide home in Boston - which a 2005 Boston Globe article called the city's skinniest - is now for sale, listed on Zillow for $1.2 million. Insider previously reported that the house on Hull Street was built out of spite, according to local legend.

A wide view of the green skinny home between two red brick buildings
The skinniest home in Boston at 44 Hull St. CLproperties

According to a 2015 Boston Magazine article, the North End house was said to have been built in spite of a soldier's brother, who took up the rest of the shared property with expansive housing while he was at war.

A view of Boston from the rooftop on a clear day.
A view from the rooftop of the home. CLProperties

Legend has it that the soldier built the skinny home on the remaining property in 1862, blocking all sunlight between two sections of his brother's massive home, according to the same source.

The first floor of the home from the outside with a gate on the left that says &quot;private&quot;
A gate to the home's private garden. CLProperties

Despite its small size, at just over 1,000 square feet, the two-bedroom home has a full-sized kitchen on the first floor, according to its listing on Zillow.

A narrow kitchen with wood floors, white cabinetry, and dark counter tops.
The kitchen on the home's first floor. CLProperties

Also on the first floor, there's a dining room, a living space, and a door to a balcony overlooking private gardens, according to the same listing.

A dining room with a table on the left and a door in the back center.
The home's living and dining areas. CLProperties

Upstairs, the second floor includes the bathroom, laundry room, and a sitting area, the Zillow listing says.

A washer and dryer on the right and windows on the left.
The second-floor laundry room and bathroom. CLProperties

The only bathroom in the home contrasts a blue, tile backsplash with exposed brick.

A bathroom with small blue tiling and a window above the sink
The home's only bathroom. CLproperties

The second-floor sitting area has a window overlooking some greenery outside.

Stairs lead to a living room with wood floors and a mounted TV on the left side. There&#39;s a window in the back
The home's second-floor seating area. CLProperties

The windows in the hallway on the second floor face a brick wall of the property next door.

A narrow hallway with wood floors, a window on the left, and a descending staircase on the right
A hallway in the home. CLProperties

Past the living space, a narrow hallway leads to a staircase.

A brick wall and staircase on the left side of a room with wood floors and a window in the back
The staircase on the home's second floor. CLproperties

On the third floor, there's another sitting area, according to the home's Zillow listing.

A room with exposed brick with stairs leading up to a sitting area with a window in the back
The home's third-floor sitting area. CLproperties

The other half of the floor is used as a guest bedroom, according to the same source.

A room with exposed brick on the left and bunkbeds in the middle
The home's guest bedroom. CLproperties

The master suite takes up the whole fourth floor and has access to a private rooftop, according to Zillow.

A room with blue walls on the left and exposed brick on the right. Two sets of stairs in the back left corner.
The home's master suite. CLProperties

In the master bedroom, there's shelving for clothing against exposed brick walls.

A bedroom with blue walls, exposed brick on the left and two windows in the back
The home's master bedroom. CLproperties

Across from the bed, there's room for a nook.

A room with exposed brick and a mirror on the left and blue walls on the other sides.There&#39;s a window in the middle.
A nook in the home's master suite. CLproperties

The stairs in the suite lead to the rooftop deck, from which you can see a view of the city.

A view of Boston from the rooftop on a clear day.
A view of Boston from the roof. CLProperties

Back on the ground, the property has a private garden.

A courtyard outside of the home with trees and seating areas
The home's private garden. CLProperties

There are a few seating areas for entertaining outdoors. See the home's listing on Zillow (at the link below) to find out more about the property.

A courtyard outside of the home with trees and seating areas
The home's outdoor seating areas. CLProperties

