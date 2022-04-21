Boswell judge requests bench warrant for Stoystown man charged with sexual assault

A 33-year-old Stoystown man charged with multiple felonies, including rape in a child sexual assault case, failed to appear at his preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer in Boswell.

Wayne Warnick has been free on an unsecured $100,000 bond since he was charged and arraigned on the charges filed by state police in the case, according to court documents. His absence at the hearing led Mankamyer to send a letter to the Somerset County Clerk of Courts requesting a bench warrant for Warnick's arrest.

Somerset County courthouse is hub for pleas, trials and sentencings, along with hearings on such things as bench warrants.

If picked up by law enforcement, Warnick will be placed in Somerset County Jail until a set date to go before a county judge in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas to answer why he didn't come to his hearing. The judge can vacate the bench warrant and reinstate the bond, or basically change the bond to a secured bond and send him back to jail until or if he can come up with the money.

Warnick is charged with the felonies of rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 16 years old. He is also charged with the misdemeanor offenses of indecent assault of person and indecent assault.

Court documents state that the crimes occurred Aug. 10, 2020. But Warnick is accused of conducting the crimes several times during that period of time, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Warnick said the alleged victim "initiated everything." The girl told police that she was forced.

They both told police there were multiple incidents.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Stoystown man charged with raping child in 2020