Boswell man arrested for shooting father in stomach over an unworkable weed eater

JENNER TWP. — A 20-year-old Boswell man has been accused by state police of shooting his father Wednesday afternoon during a domestic-related altercation at a residence along Demarco Drive.

Mason Shawn Jack is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.

Jack was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer in Boswell and remanded to Somerset County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 monetary bail.At approximately 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, state police responded to a report of a shooting. When the troopers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot would to his stomach area, according to the police report.

When his father fell to the ground, Jack immediately called 911 and began to render aid, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Once help arrived, life-saving measures were administered on-scene and the man was taken by Somerset Area EMS and MedStar to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

Police said the father suffered "moderate abdominal injuries to the stomach wall and colon."

How did a weed eater lead to the shooting?

The fight started over a weed eater.

Jack and his father were cleaning out the garage at a relative's home when they came across the weed eater, which was not working, according to the affidavit.

An argument ensued. Jack left and went to his home. About five minutes later he heard his father pull up in Jack's grandmother's car. His father came into the house and began to yell, Jack told police.

Jack came down the stairs with his gun by his side and when his father saw him he, too, pulled a gun out of a holster he was wearing and pointed it at his son.

The began to struggle over the guns. At one point the son told his father he would put his gun down if his father would do the same. They did so, but fisticuffs occurred.

After the back-and-forth, the son left, went to his room, retrieved the .357 Magnum and returned to where his father was in the living room area, according to the affidavit.

Jack told police he had lost his glasses and he could not see clearly what his father was doing but it looked like his father was looking for something. He thought his father might be looking for his gun. He fired one round at his father when he was about 5 to 6 feet away, police said.

The investigation results

"In the course of the investigation, troopers determined that Jack and his father, the 47-year-oldman, were involved in a physical altercation at the residence. During this altercation, Jack fireda single shot from a .357 magnum revolver, which struck his father in the stomach area," police said.

