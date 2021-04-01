Boswell man charged with assaulting two girls

Apr. 1—A Boswell man faces sexual and indecent assault charges, accused of having relationships with two girls, ages 12 and 13, authorities said.

State police in Somerset filed two criminal complaints on March 26 against Ty Joseph Maluchnik, 18, of the 200 block of Alwine Road.

According to a criminal complaint, Maluchnik met the 12-year-old girl through Snapchat, a social media application.

The two attended a party on Middle Street in Jenner Township on Jan. 22.

Maluchnik allegedly assaulted the girl after both had consumed alcohol, the complaint said.

Troopers charged him with statutory sexual assault, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, corruption of minors, child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication.

In the second criminal complaint, troopers alleged Maluchnik picked up the 13-year-old girl at her home on Feb. 19 and drove her to a back road off Million Dollar Highway in Jenner Township.

Troopers said Maluchnik was able to coax the girl to go with him by texting her that "he was going to wrap his car around a tree" if she did not hang out with him.

Maluchnik was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and corruption of minors.

The investigation began after troopers received a tip from CHILDLINE. Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.

Maluchnik was arraigned by District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and released on $75,000 unsecured bond.