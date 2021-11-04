Boswell man charged with cruelty after state police find dead dogs in home

Nov. 4—BOSWELL, Pa. — A Boswell man will stand trial, accused of moving from a house in Jenner Township and leaving behind two dogs to die in their cages without food and water, authorities said.

Mark David Paxton, 40, of the 100 block of AJ Lane, was held for court following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, neighbors called troopers on Oct. 18 to report two dead dogs locked in cages at a home in the 900 block of Ralphton Road.

Neighbors said Paxton had moved out two years earlier. Paxton would return to collect his mail and care for the dogs but they had not seen him in about two months, the complaint said.

When a man showed up to change the locks on the doors, he found two dogs still locked in their cages. Troopers said the animals died from not having food or water for about two months, the complaint said.

Paxton was charged with two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. He also faces one count of failing to report change of address.

Trooper said Paxton had never changed his address to AJ Lane on his driver's license or his truck registration.

Paxton is free on bond.