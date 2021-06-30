Boswell man charged in heroin overdose death

Jun. 30—SOMERSET — A Boswell man was jailed Tuesday, accused of selling heroin to a Berlin man to later died from a drug overdose, authorities said.

Berlin police charged Nicholas J. St. Clair, 36, of the 200 block of Main Street, Boswell, with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Brubaker Street in Berlin on July 23, 2019, for a report of a drug overdose. They found Travis Ray Nightingale, 28, dead at the scene. Police said Nightingale died from multi-toxicity after fentanyl and morphine were found in his system.

Charges were filed after police spoke with witnesses and searched the victim's cell phone.

It wasn't until Rosaline Carey admitted on Nov. 9, 2020, that she sent Nightingale to St. Clair to buy drugs.

Police determined that St. Clair contacted Nightingale by cell phone to set up the transaction.

Carey told police she contacted St. Clair after learning that Nightingale had died and then destroyed her cell phone, the complaint said.

St. Clair reportedly told police that he had nothing to do with Nightingale's death.

St. Clair was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.