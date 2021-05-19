Boswell man heads to court, accused of assaulting two girls
May 19—A Boswell man will stand trial for rape and indecent assault, accused of assaulting two girls, ages 12 and 13, authorities said.
Ty Joseph Maluchnik, 18, of the 200 block of Alwine Road, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Maluchnik met a 12-year-old girl through Snapchat, a social media application.
The two attended a party on Middle Street in Jenner Township on Jan. 22.
Maluchnik allegedly assaulted the girl after both had consumed alcohol, the complaint said.
Troopers charged him with statutory sexual assault, rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, corruption of minors, child pornography, unlawful contact with minor and criminal use of communication.
In a second criminal complaint, troopers allege Maluchnik picked up a 13-year-old girl at her home on Feb. 19 and drove her to a back road off the Million Dollar Highway in Jenner Township.
Troopers said Maluchnik was able to coax that girl to go with him by texting that "he was going to wrap his car around a tree" if she did not hang out with him.
Maluchnik was charged with unlawful contacted with a minor, indecent assault, disorderly conduct and corruption of minors.
The investigation began after troopers received a tip from CHILDLINE. Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.
Maluchnik was taken to Somerset County Jail after the judge revoked his bond.