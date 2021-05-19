Boswell man heads to court, accused of assaulting two girls

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

May 19—A Boswell man will stand trial for rape and indecent assault, accused of assaulting two girls, ages 12 and 13, authorities said.

Ty Joseph Maluchnik, 18, of the 200 block of Alwine Road, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Maluchnik met a 12-year-old girl through Snapchat, a social media application.

The two attended a party on Middle Street in Jenner Township on Jan. 22.

Maluchnik allegedly assaulted the girl after both had consumed alcohol, the complaint said.

Troopers charged him with statutory sexual assault, rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, corruption of minors, child pornography, unlawful contact with minor and criminal use of communication.

In a second criminal complaint, troopers allege Maluchnik picked up a 13-year-old girl at her home on Feb. 19 and drove her to a back road off the Million Dollar Highway in Jenner Township.

Troopers said Maluchnik was able to coax that girl to go with him by texting that "he was going to wrap his car around a tree" if she did not hang out with him.

Maluchnik was charged with unlawful contacted with a minor, indecent assault, disorderly conduct and corruption of minors.

The investigation began after troopers received a tip from CHILDLINE. Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.

Maluchnik was taken to Somerset County Jail after the judge revoked his bond.

Recommended Stories

  • Liberal Democrats launch late push to block Israel arms sale

    The move comes as President Joe Biden has faced increasing bipartisan pressure to help broker an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

  • Central Ky. suspects pull a gun at an AT&T store. They got a large haul, cops say

    Two people in Central Kentucky stole 20 to 30 cell phones while holding store employees at gunpoint before leading police on a chase across several counties Tuesday evening, according to Frankfort police.

  • Woman shaves head in fake cancer scam to swindle $15,000 from donors, Georgia cops say

    The woman reportedly spent the cash on her husband.

  • His attempt to set car on fire failed — so NC man torched apartment instead, feds say

    He reportedly told investigators he lit a pair of jeans on fire and it “got out of control.”

  • Biden administration sends muddled message on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    The State Department on Wednesday waived sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Nord Stream 2, a move widely interpreted as a signal that the U.S. will not stand in the way of the Russia-to-Germany pipeline's completion.Yes, but: State Department officials told reporters that by listing several vessels and companies participating in the controversial project for sanctions, as mandated by Congress, they were in fact sending a "clear signal" to Russia — even contending that they would continue to employ sanctions "to try to stop this pipeline."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: By waiving sanctions on the Swiss firm, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its German CEO, Matthias Warnig, a Putin crony, the Biden administration was prioritizing its relationship with Germany over its opposition to the natural gas pipeline, which one State Department official called "a Kremlin geopolitical project that threatens European energy security."Sanctioning European firms to stop a pipeline into which Germany has sunk significant political capital would force an early confrontation with a key ally.But the pipeline is loathed on Capitol Hill — particularly but not exclusively among Republicans — and the administration is sensitive to any accusations that it's going soft on Russia.That's left the administration in an uncomfortable middle ground, arguing that the pipeline is a disaster and they want to stop it, while declining to take the one step that could actually endanger its completion.Officials on Wednesday's briefing call repeatedly noted that the pipeline was 90% complete when President Biden took office, and one said that blocking it had "always been a long shot."What they're saying: "There is no ambiguity in our position, and today's actions... show that we're determined to use the tools we have to support our trans-Atlantic energy security goals," a senior State Department official said in laying out a policy that, at least to some reporters on the call, seemed quite ambiguous.What to watch: Germany's foreign minister welcomed the announcement and said Germany would work with the U.S. to attempt to ensure the sanctions waiver remains in place when the issue is revisited in 90 days. The U.S. and Germany could potentially collaborate on ways to limit the vulnerability of Ukraine, which will be bypassed by Nord Stream 2 and views the pipeline as a critical threat to its energy security.Axios first reported on Tuesday that Biden would be waiving sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kansas House member pleads not guilty in incident at school

    A Kansas House member who was arrested after videos began circulating online of him arguing with teenage students and pushing one of them while he was working as a substitute teacher entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to three counts of misdemeanor battery. Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, who is free on bond, also was given three weeks to undergo a mental health evaluation. The charges against Samsel arose from a student reporting an April 28 incident involving Samsel in what videos showed to be a noisy classroom in his hometown of Wellsville, a town of about 1,700 people roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City.

  • Russian Oligarch’s Ex-Wife Hires Ex-Military Team to Seize His Megayacht

    David Mirzoeff/PA Images via GettyFor four years, the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch has chased an unpaid $600-million divorce settlement—even suing her 27-year-old son for helping his billionaire dad stash hundreds of millions of dollars in assets out of her reach.Now, in the latest twist in this family drama, Tatiana Akhmedova has hired veterans of the Special Boat Service—the British equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 6—to seize the $500-million superyacht purchased by her ex-husband, Farkhad Akhmedov, a 66-year-old oil and gas tycoon and ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The high-stakes maneuver follows the London High Court’s recent ruling that Tatiana’s son, Temur, must pay her $106 million because he acted as Farkhad’s “lieutenant” and did “all he could to prevent his mother receiving a penny of the matrimonial assets.”Indeed, Farkhad told his son he’d rather “burn” his money than hand any of it to Tatiana, 48, according to WhatsApp messages revealed in court.Oligarch’s Son Says He Was Given a $40M London Apartment for His 19th BirthdayThe couple’s assets include mansions, a $140-million art collection that includes Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko and Damien Hirst, and the Luna, Farkhad’s 377-foot, nine-deck superyacht. The pleasure vessel, built in 2010 for his Russian billionaire buddy Roman Abramovich, has two helipads, a swimming pool, a mini submarine, an anti-missile defense system and a pair of lifeboats that also function as water limousines.According to the Daily Mail, which first reported on the imminent special forces recovery mission, the megayacht is the “centerpiece” of Tatiana’s settlement. Since Farkhad had refused to pay Tatiana, a London judge in 2018 ruled that the billionaire must transfer ownership of the yacht to her.As The Daily Beast reported, so far she’s only been able to recoup a fraction of her ex-husband’s wealth—partly via the sale of the second-hand helicopter—in what’s believed to be the world’s most expensive divorce proceeding. The London judge on Tatiana’s case against Temur has described the split as among the most bitter she’s ever seen.“All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,” Justice Gwynneth Knowles wrote in her ruling, quoting the opener of Leo Tolstoy’s Russian classic Anna Karenina. “With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.”Tatiana, who is Russian but lives in London, is also fighting to recover her fortune with litigation in Dubai, Liechtenstein, New York and the Marshall Islands.Billionaire Is Buying Up Small Colorado Town—and Locals Are FreakedA representative for Tatiana declined to comment for this story. But her lawyers told the Mail: “The Marshall Islands courts have formally awarded the M/Y Luna to Tatiana, we are of course using all options available to us to recover her as part of the rightful settlement awarded to Tatiana. We have therefore retained the services of a specialist company to retrieve all assets owed to our client.”Last August, Dubai’s highest court ruled against Tatiana’s appeal to seize the Luna but her battle over the yacht continues in the Marshall Islands. The ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is owned by an entity in Liechtenstein, Reuters reported.The High Court in London ordered Farkhad to transfer ownership of the superyacht to Tatiana in 2018, ruling that he’d “taken numerous elaborate steps to conceal his wealth” including in a “web of offshore companies.”A spokesperson for Farkhad told the Mail that “all attempts to seize Luna in Dubai have been ruled illegal by Dubai’s most senior courts.”“The dispute over Luna’s ownership has been heard in and fully resolved in Dubai,” the representative said, adding that any “unauthorized personnel seeking to set foot on Luna in Dubai will be arrested and jailed as the decisions of the most senior judges and courts have made plain.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Takeaways from Mets' Kevin Pillar news conference: 'My face will heal, but my heart's broken right now'

    Mets OF Kevin Pillar suffered "multiple nasal fractures" on Monday night against the Braves after getting hit in the face with a 95 mph fastball in the seventh inning. He spoke to reporters before the Mets game against the Braves on Tuesday night.

  • Wizards host Pacers for face-76ers-or-go-home play-in game

    WASHINGTON (AP) After the work Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the rest of the Washington Wizards did to reach the NBA's play-in round, all will be for naught with a loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

  • Police officer sexually assaulted 19-year-old woman in bathroom, Texas cops say

    The police chief called it an “abhorrently shameful act.”

  • Chris Rock Jokes About the Divorce Advice He Gave Friend John Mulaney

    John Mulaney is splitting from wife Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage

  • Mets' Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after hit by pitch

    New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Braves reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams. Pillar made everyone feel a lot better when he brought out the lineup card before Tuesday night's game. Pillar was at Truist Park after meeting with a facial specialist to determine the next steps in his recovery.

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • Biden got to test-drive Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, and the Israel-Gaza fight wasn't going to spoil his ride

    His predecessor may have liked big rigs, but President Biden is a car guy. "My name is Joe Biden, and I'm a car guy," he said at Ford's electric vehicle production facility in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday. Biden was in Michigan to mark Wednesday's unveiling of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the all-electric version of America's best-selling vehicle, and to promote electric vehicles as a way of tackling the climate crisis. "We're at a great inflection point in American history," Biden said. "How we handle the next four to 10 years is going to determine where we are going to be 30, 40, 50 years from now." He said "the future of the auto industry is electric" and China's currently winning. The evident highlight of the day for Biden was test-driving the Ford Lightning. "This sucker's quick," he told reporters. "I think we're going zero to 60 in four-point-three. Four-point-four?" Biden is facing multiple crises, but on Tuesday he "wanted, if only for a moment, to leave that all behind for what he could pretend was an open road but really was an open lot of concrete," Matt Viser reports at The Washington Post. When a reporter asked if he'd answer a question about Israel's bloody fight with Gaza, he said no, "not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I'm only teasing," he added, smiling. The Israel-Gaza conflict intruded, anyway. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who has family in Palestine, met Biden at the airport to urge stronger pressure on Israel to agreed to a ceasefire. He name-checked her during his Dearborn speech, calling her "a fighter, and God thank you for being a fighter." Embed from Getty Images But overall, "the day revealed Biden not so much in rare form but in his truest form," Viser writes. "The affection for automobiles is as much a part of Biden as his Irishness and his love of ice cream," dating back at least to his father's work at a car dealership. When asked in 2011 about a 2009 Onion article showing a shirtless Biden, then vice president, washing a Trans Am in the White House driveway, Biden laughed and told Car and Driver: "You think I'd drive a Trans Am? I have been in my bathing suit in my driveway and not only washed my Goodwood-green 1967 Corvette but also Simonized it." More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtA$AP Rocky confirms romance with Rihanna: 'The love of my life'The COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president rails at investigation into Trump Organization as McConnell opposes Jan 6 bill

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Underwater Italian village of Curon is emerging for the first time in decades

    Home to over 160 homes, the village was submerged underwater to make way for a hydroelectric plant, but maintenance has allowed Curon to resurface.

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate. Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child. The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • Salma Hayek spent 7 weeks isolated in a room battling COVID-19 because she refused to go to the hospital: 'I'd rather die at home'

    The Oscar-nominee spent most of last year battling the coronavirus and told Variety she still hasn't fully recovered.