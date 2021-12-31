Boswell man lost money through gift card scam, police say

Dec. 31—BOSWELL, Pa. — A 58-year-old Boswell man was scammed out of $8,700, and state police in Somerset are asking the public for any information leading to the scammers, authorities said.

Troopers said someone contacted the man using a fraudulent email account, purportedly from an old friend, stating that he had just gotten $150,000 from a federal grant through the "Expanded Functions Dental Assistant" (EFDA) program.

The victim was told that he had to pay $600 for a grant fee, $2,900 for form delivery and $5,200 for processing fee.

The victim stated that he was told to pay the $8,700 with Steam and Apple gift cards.

The victim rubbed off the security codes on the back of the cards and provided the suspects with the codes, troopers said.

The Federal Trade Commission's (FTC's) latest "data spotlight" release shows $148 million in gift card payment scams have been recorded for the first nine months of 2021. This growing trend exceeds the total number and dollar amount of similar scams logged by the agency throughout the entirety of 2020.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Somerset state police barracks at 814-445-4104.