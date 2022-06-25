Boswell shooting victim sentenced for drugs

A 31-year-old Boswell man, who checked himself out early from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown where he had been recuperating from several gunshot wounds and then went to a hotel in Cambria County to deal drugs, was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 60 months in prison.

United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence.

On Feb. 11, Michael Knisely, of Boswell, pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws, specifically, the felony offense of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, Knisely will be placed on a three-year supervised release, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Cindy K. Chung said in a news release Thursday.

According to information presented to the court, on April 16, 2021, Knisely possessed with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine had an approximate street value of about $65,000. Heroin, pills and marijuana were also confiscated as well as $10,274 cash from a hotel room where Knisely was found with Amanda Robinson, 41 at the time, according to the Cambria County District Attorney's Office.

Cambria County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant detail discovered the drugs and cash in the duo's room at Econo Lodge on Napoleon Street in Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in an earlier news release.

Just over a year ago, Knisely was found along Route 30 near Route 601 at Boswell bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He had been shot up to six times. Police believe he was pushed out of a reported stolen vehicle at the location he was found, according to Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas in an earlier interview.

Knisely was reported to be in critical condition at the time of the shooting and underwent surgeries, Thomas said.

He verified that Knisely checked himself out of the hospital against medical advice.

Since that time, Thomas has been suspended from his position and Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said she is looking into the investigation.

Then, a short time after Knisely left the hospital, he and Robinson were arrested and charged with dealing drugs.

Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands ResidentAgency (local FBI), FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Cambria County Drug Task Force, and Cambria CountyDistrict Attorney’s Office for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Knisely.

