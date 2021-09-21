Boswell woman faces drug and weapon charges in Johnstown

Sep. 21—A Boswell woman was jailed Tuesday after Johnstown police said they found her asleep in a vehicle on Franklin Street with methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

City police charged Dana Nemchik, 28, of the 200 block of Circle Drive, with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police also charged her with possession of a prohibited firearm and possessing a firearm without a license.

According to a criminal complaint, a city police detective was driving along Franklin Street at 6:30 p.m. on Monday when he found Nemchik asleep in a Ford Fusion that was parked in the 100 block of Franklin Street.

Police said when they woke Nemchik, they spotted a blue pill on the driver's seat and a tan case containing suspected methamphetamine. Police seized a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm firearm from the glove box, the complaint said.

Court records show Nemchik has guilty pleas in Somerset County for felony charges of retail theft.

Nemchik was arraigned by District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $20,000.