Bosworth Todd, champion of mentally ill in Louisville and Wellspring co-founder, dies

Bosworth M. “Bos” Todd Jr., shown in 2008, was chairman emeritus of Todd Investment Advisors in Louisville and a founder of Wellspring.

Bosworth M. “Bos” Todd Jr. a pioneer in advocating for the mentally ill in Louisville and a successful investment adviser, died Monday.

He was 93, according to Pearson’s, which confirmed his death and is handling the arrangements.

In 1982 Todd − along with Barry Bingham Sr. , the editor and publisher of The Courier-Journal, attorney Philip Ardery and realtor Malcolm “Mac” Matthews Jr. − founded Wellspring as a transitional home for 15 young people with schizophrenia.

It now has a $40 million budget and offers a variety of services to 1,000 people at multiple locations across Louisville.

Todd and the other founders also launched the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, which is the nation’s top nongovernmental funder of mental health research grants. It has backed the research of more than 5,400 scientists in more than 599 institutions around the world.

Kathy Dobbins, CEO of Wellspring, said Todd’s commitment arose because his oldest son, Sam, suffered from schizophrenia.

After Sam was hospitalized with the disease, Todd and wife Joan - who died last year - helped form the Schizophrenia Association of Louisville in 1975. It later became part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Todd also was chairman emeritus of Todd Investment Advisors, which he founded in 1967. The company manages a client portfolio of $3.2 billion.

