Botana bill would remove part of Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve

More changes are coming to the Fort Myers Beach area, and this time it involves dredging through parts of the state's oldest aquatic preserve.

Several San Carlos Island waterfront property owners and Republican state representative Adam Botana (Bonita Springs) want the state to allow a portion of the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve to be opened up to dredging, presumably for a 300-slip marina that's being proposed for that location.

"It is interesting that they’re taking out that area on San Carlos Island, which had traditionally been the shrimp dock area," said Jim Beever, a retired biologist and planner who once headed up the Estero Bay Agency on Bay Management. "This developer wants a big development with dockage for very large vessels, and a boat storage facility. This is going to change San Carlos Island into the high rises you see on Fort Myers Beach."

Bay Harbor Marina Village LLC and Cape Coral Realtor Marco Brummand are the developers of the project Beever was speaking about, and company representatives say they have started work on the marina.

Beever said the dock usage for shrimp boats was an OK use for the land in relation to the aquatic preserve.

The Malolo is unloaded of its catch of shrimp on Nov. 16, 2022. The long-time shrimping fleet is facing difficulties and landowners in the area push to convert properties into hotels and marinas.

"It always has been a working waterfront shoreline, from the time of the establishment of the boundary," Beever said. "The sandbar is an important resting area for birds in the aquatic preserve and because it was in the aquatic preserve, it was never removed."

So, what was once prohibited would be allowed under Botana's bill (House Bill 957).

Botana's bill would remove parts of Matanzas Pass (waters surrounding San Carlos Island) from the preserve, allowing for previously prohibited work like dredging.

Shrimp industry still struggling

San Carlos Island sits behind Fort Myers Beach, and many homes and businesses there were destroyed by Ian in Sept. of 2022.

Although massive shrimp boats have used this location as a docking facility for decades, boats using the marina would have even more space to maneuver and dock their boats.

Dredging a nearby large and historical sandbar would also rob the area of wading and shoreline bird habitat, Beever and others said.

James Ink, owner and president of Ink Engineering in Fort Myers, is representing the owners of the property and said about 40 acres in total will be impacted by the bill.

"There's no plans to put residential on that side of the street," Ink said of the properties. "That bill is for lots of properties along the shore of San Carlos Island and the reason for that bill is we have the federal channel that runs from Bonita Bills' east, almost to Salty Sam's. There's a section between the shoreline and it was never meant to be in the aquatic preserve, and it prohibits the working waterfront."

Change was planned prior to Ian

Ink said the push to redevelop this part of San Carlos Island was underway well before Ian made landfall more than a year ago.

Removing the waters surrounding the bayfront properties will make permitting easier, Ink said.

"Doing things in the aquatic preserve is very difficult, and you want (the preserve) but it hinders the ability to do things," Ink said. "The bill is taking out that sliver of land to make a connection between the properties so that if they want to redevelop the shoreline, you don't have to go through such a high bar. It takes out a hindrance."

But even with this layer of protection removed, the developers will still have to get permission from agencies like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

"We still have to meet water quality standards and permitting and all of those things," Ink said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Several San Carlos Island properties may see an ease in restrictions