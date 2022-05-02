Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Botanix Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2021, Botanix Pharmaceuticals had cash of AU$17m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$2.2m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 7.5 years as of December 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Botanix Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Botanix Pharmaceuticals has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$95.0, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Notably, its cash burn was actually down by 73% in the last year, which is a real positive in terms of resilience, but uninspiring when it comes to investment for growth. Botanix Pharmaceuticals makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Botanix Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Botanix Pharmaceuticals' rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of AU$2.2m is about 3.0% of its AU$75m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Botanix Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Botanix Pharmaceuticals is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, Botanix Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

