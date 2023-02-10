Botched burglary of Quincy apartment nets 2 arrests, one gun recovered

A Quincy man got quite the fright early Friday morning after police say two suspects tried drilling through his front door in a botched home burglary.

Parker Cathcart, 29, of Laconia, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with attempt to commit a crime (aggravated burglary), possession of burglarious tools, and defacing property (door/lock).

Raymond Nguyen, 22, of Malden, was arrested and charged with possession of a large capacity feeding device (13 round magazine), attempt to commit a crime (aggravated burglary), possession of burglarious tools, and defacing property (door/lock). Police also requested that Nguyen’s license to carry be revoked.

Officers responding to the area of Ricciuti Drive around 3 a.m. received a report that both a white and Asian man dressed in all black tried to break into a nearby apartment, according to Quincy Police.

The victim says he awoke to the sound of drilling and got out of bed to see what was going on. He glanced out of the apartment’s “peephole” in the door and saw two men trying to drill the lock, along with a black bag of tools on the ground, and a red drill with a long drill bit, according to authorities.

Police say the victim yelled for his girlfriend to call 911, which caused the two men to flee towards Ricciuti Drive.

Officer Koch located two men matching the suspects descriptions and brought them in for questioning.

Authorities brought the victim to the arrest scene and he confirmed the two men were “100%” responsible for the attempted break in, according to officials. Police also say they found a Glock 21 handgun and an open pack of drill bits on the suspects, as well as a crowbar tool and a red drill in the immediate vicinity.

Both men are set to appear in court.

