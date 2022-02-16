Botched butt injection suspected after woman dumped at Bronx hospital dies

NEW YORK — A woman died early Tuesday after she was dumped at a Bronx hospital half naked — and doctors suspect she was the victim of a botched butt lift injection, police sources said Tuesday.

Two mystery women are being sought after they drove 53-year-old Maxine Messam to Jacobi Medical Center in her own BMW SUV and then walked off, leaving the vehicle behind.

“We don’t know what happened,” the victim’s shocked husband Carlos Simpson told the Daily News, speaking outside the family’s home in Bridgeport, Conn. “She was at work and she left work. So we don’t know what happened from there.”

Police got involved when the hospital called 911 at 1:51 a.m., shortly after the woman died.

Messam, who was naked from the waist down when she was left at the hospital, had needle marks on her body and doctors found a foreign substance had been injected into her buttocks.

The two women who dropped her off cast themselves as good Samaritans to hospital staff before taking off, claiming they found her in distress at Woodlawn Cemetery and wanted to help her, police said.

“Everybody is really emotionally damaged at this point in time,” said Messam’s son, who declined to give his name. “I would like to say something but we don’t have all the details.”

An autopsy will determine Messam’s cause of death.

There have been multiple cases in recent years in which women unable to afford the price charged by legitimate plastic surgeons have turned to scammers who pretend to be licensed and offer dangerous enhancements at a discount.

———