Botched butt injection suspected after woman dumped at Bronx hospital dies

A woman died early Tuesday after she was dumped at a Bronx hospital — and doctors suspect she was the victim of a botched butt injection, police sources said Tuesday.

Two mystery women are being sought after they drove the 53-year-old victim, who lived in Connecticut, to Jacobi Medical Center in her own BMW SUV and then walked off, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police got involved when the hospital called 911 at 1:51 a.m., shortly after the woman died.

The victim had needle marks on her body and doctors found a foreign substance had been injected into her buttocks.

The two women who dropped her off cast themselves as good Samaritans before taking off, claiming they found her in distress at Woodlawn Cemetery and wanted to help her, police said.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.

There have been multiple cases in recent years in which women unable to afford the price charged by legitimate plastic surgeons have turned to scammers who pretend to be licensed and offer dangerous enhancements at a discount.