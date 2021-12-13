Botched carjacking in University Place leads to police pursuit, arrest of 3 people

Pierce County deputies arrested three men Saturday suspected of attempting to steal a man’s car at gunpoint in University Place. When the suspects were located on Days Island, the driver allegedly rammed a patrol car and led deputies on a pursuit.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said deputies received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. from a man who said he was following a van with three people inside who had pointed guns at him and tried to steal his vehicle in the 3500 block of Bridgeport Way East.

When the men tried to steal the car, the victim told the men the keys were inside and ran away, Moss said.

When the men got in to start it, they couldn’t find the keys. Moss said the the men took a bag from the car and fled in their van.

Then, the man got in his own vehicle and started to follow them while calling 911 for help.

A deputy and a Fircrest Police Department officer located the suspects’ vehicle on Days Island near the intersection of Day Island Boulevard East and 19th Street West.

Moss said the van was surrounded by patrol cars, but the van’s driver rammed into the passenger’s side of a deputy’s car, wedging itself between the car and a stone wall.

The driver continued to accelerate, pushing the patrol car to give himself enough room to drive away.

Deputies pursued the van to the 3600 block of South 9th Street in Tacoma, where the driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. The other two men stayed in the van and were arrested. Moss said Tacoma police arrived and detained the driver fleeing on foot.

The van used in the attempted robbery and police pursuit was determined to be stolen, Moss said. Deputies found a gun inside when the men were arrested.

The driver, 29, was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree assault and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The other men, ages 31 and 18, were booked for investigation of first-degree robbery.