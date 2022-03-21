Botched hand-off: Woman arrested attempting to throw phone, pot to prison inmates

Mar. 21—HOFFMAN — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Gastonia woman after she attempted to smuggle contraband into a correctional facility.

Mandy Lynn Parsons, 36, is charged with one felony count each of possession of a controlled substance on prison premises and first-degree trespassing; and one misdemeanor count each of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, March 19, deputies were dispatched to Richmond Correctional on McDonald Church Road following a report of a suspicious vehicle that had driven by the prison several times.

Prison staff suspected that they were attempting to throw contraband over a fence. When staff approached the vehicle, the suspect handed them a bag containing two bottles filled with tobacco, a marijuana cigarette, a cell phone with charging cords and a handwritten note, then drove away.

Deputies and correctional staff located the suspect at a convenience store in Hoffman and placed her under arrest.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Parsons has previous convictions for possessing stolen goods and a Schedule II and IV controlled substance.

Parsons was processed into Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond. She's scheduled to appear in District Court on March 31.