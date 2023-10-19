Botched robbery attempt, shooting lands man in jail with $4M bond

A five-time convicted felon is back in the Alachua County Jail after being picked up on a warrant Wednesday for attempted first-degree murder, court records show.

Aside from the attempted murder charge, Jalen Bernard Kelsey Patterson, 29, also faces charges of attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted a felon.

The charges stem from an Aug. 29 incident that occurred in front of one of the two victim's northeast Gainesville home.

According to the report, an unnamed man and a woman were sitting in a parked car at 6:15 a.m. when Patterson came out of the bushes and opened the vehicle's driver's side door. The man said Patterson pointed what he believed to be a gun in a black sock at him.

He told police that Patterson said, "Give it up," and reached into his pockets.

The woman got between Patterson and the man. As the woman was trying to separate the two, she pushed Patterson and then the gun went off, the report said. The woman fell to the ground outside the driver's side door and said that she had been shot in the face. The man said Patterson continued to point the gun in his direction, but that the weapon, still inside the sock, appeared to jam. As Patterson worked to fix the weapon, the man was able to drive away.

The man told police that he believed the woman and Patterson had been in some kind of relationship. The woman's mother, who lives at the home where the shooting took place, confirmed to police that her daughter and Patterson had been in a relationship for several months.

The man who fled the scene was able to identify Patterson in a six-person photo lineup. His car also had a bullet hole in the driver's side door frame. He told police that if the gun hadn't jammed, he believes Patterson would have tried to kill him.

The woman, who sustained a "laceration deep enough to cause permanent disfigurement" after the bullet grazed her cheek, tried to tell police that Patterson wasn't involved. Police, however, believe she was trying to protect him.

A warrant was issued for Patterson's arrest on Aug. 31. His bail has been set at a combined $4 million.

Patterson's previous felony convictions occurred between 2016 and 2021, and include two for grand theft of a motor vehicle, two for drug-related crimes, and one for resisting arrest and eluding police.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man charged with attempted murder in August 2023 shooting