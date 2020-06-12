Both Candidates Are Widely Disliked (Again). This Time, Biden Could Benefit.

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

It’s a truism of politics: When you’ve got an incumbent on the ballot, the race will be a referendum on her or his leadership — probably more than it’ll be about what the challenger is offering. So with President Donald Trump’s approval rating stuck deep in the red, there’s little doubt that he is facing an uphill battle.

But there’s a wrinkle to this situation: His likely Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, also has a favorability problem.

Polling suggests that this November’s election could become only the second presidential contest in the history of modern polling in which both candidates are seen negatively by most voters. The other was just four years ago, when pre-election surveys and exit polls found that both Trump and his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, were disliked by a majority of voters.

The fact that so many Americans in both the last election and this one have expressed an aversion to each of the major candidates speaks to the heavy polarization that now defines the national electorate — not to mention the wholesale disillusionment many voters feel with the political system.

As a result, there are large slices of voters whose support is basically predictable. “Elections are becoming more and more about pretty stark partisan divides between Democrats and Republicans,” Guy Cecil, a Democratic strategist who leads the Priorities USA Action super PAC, said in an interview.

But there are specific contours to the negative views this time around that offer insights into the weaknesses that both Trump and Biden will need to address as their campaigns enter the summer months.

One key difference between this year and 2016 jumps out: In that election, people who saw both candidates unfavorably broke in favor of Trump, seeing him as the better of two bad options. This year, Biden holds an advantage — by a mile — among these ambivalent voters.

In a Monmouth University poll released last week, roughly one-fifth of voters did not express a positive view of either candidate (Trump’s net favorability rating was -19 in that poll; Biden’s was -7). Those voters broke hard for Biden, 59% to 18%.

In the days immediately leading up to the 2016 election, a Monmouth survey had found an even greater share of voters — 34% — saying they did not like either Clinton or Trump. In that poll, Clinton had a slimmer edge over Trump among those voters. After the election, exit polls and other postmortem polling found that they had in fact swung hard in Trump’s favor, with many changing their minds at the last minute.

Thanks in large part to those voters, he squeaked by with an Electoral College victory, even though more people actually said they disliked him (60%) than said they disliked Clinton (55%), according to exit polls.

The picture this year is different. Americans’ views of the president have hardened in place, and far fewer who dislike him are likely to vote for him again.

“If you’re a Trump voter, you don’t like him — you love him,” Frank Luntz, a veteran Republican pollster, said in an interview. “And nothing said by cable news or media is going to change that.”

He added, “But in the end, if you don’t like him, you’re just as passionate.”

Indeed, few voters express a mild view of Trump. In the Monmouth poll, 48% of the country had a “very unfavorable” view of him, while just 9% had a “somewhat unfavorable” opinion.

For Biden, that wasn’t the case.

“With Biden, you see a much more even split in his unfavorability rating,” Cecil said. “Among swing voters — to the extent that we have a shrinking number of swing voters — their views of Trump are much more intense than their views of Biden.”

And while Trump’s ratings have stayed relatively stable, Biden’s favorability numbers have been more fluid. Until last summer, most Americans held a positive view of the former vice president; it was only when his presidential run heated up that his favorability rating began to dip into negative territory, partly the result of attacks from his Democratic rivals.

In the early spring, as it became increasingly obvious that Biden would become the presumptive nominee, his average favorability ticked up, but it has since dropped again in most polls.

An average of five high-quality telephone polls taken last month found his favorability stuck just below even, with 45% holding a positive view of him on average, and 46% negative.