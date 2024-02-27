Both directions of SR 18 closed on Tiger Mountain due to snow and ice

TechCrunch

A startup called Inkitt believes that it can use AI to turn the strongest of these into blockbusters and to build a new "Disney" for the 21st century around that content. The startup's eponymous app lets people self-publish stories, and then, using AI and data science, it selects what it believes are the most compelling of these to tweak and subsequently distribute and sell on a second app, Galatea. The new funding that it's raised, a Series C, will be used to expand the kind of content it produces: AI to write stories based on your original ideas, and to produce versions of its fiction personalized for specific readers; a move into games and audiobooks; and more video content adapted from fiction published on its platform -- video that is produced with humans today but will, eventually, also be generated using AI.