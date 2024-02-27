Both directions of SR 18 closed on Tiger Mountain due to snow and ice
Both directions of State Route 18 were closed at Tiger Mountain on Monday due to heavy snow and ice.
According to the Washington State Patrol, just after 5 p.m., eastbound lanes were completely closed to traffic and westbound traffic required chains for all vehicles.
🚨SR 18 CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS OVER TIGER MOUNTAIN SUMMIT
EB/WB SR 18 btwn I-90 & Issaquah-Hobart Rd SE, over Tiger Mtn Summit CLOSED for multiple collisions and spinouts.
Use ALTERNATE routes, there is no ETA for reopening.@SnoqualmieGov @CityofNorthBend @cityofissaquah https://t.co/Dw9jF919v1 pic.twitter.com/8Nn2yS3fEa
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 27, 2024
#Closure. EB I-90 closed in North Bend and SR 18 closed over Tiger Mountain summit due to weather conditions.
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 27, 2024