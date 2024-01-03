Both directions of SR 18 closed near I-90 for head-on crash

Both directions of State Route 18 just west of Interstate 90, near Hobart, are closed after a head-on collision.

The crash near the Issaquah Hobart Road was reported at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said three cars were involved in the injury crash.

Eastside Fire & Rescue crews are responding.

Drivers will need to take alternate routes.

Eastside Fire & Rescue is responding to a multi-vehicle head-on collision blocking EB SR18 near MP 26. This will cause major traffic delays, please find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/naI8CBDFzG — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) January 3, 2024