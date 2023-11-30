Both dogs reunited with Atlanta owners after being stolen by gunmen who shot at dog-walker

Four days after two dogs were stolen at gunpoint from a dog walker, both of them have been found, according to their owners.

Joshua Cavanaugh was walking his friends’ dogs, Scotch and Stogie, on Sunday when thieves fired a warning shot and another grabbed the dogs’ leashes and ran off with the dogs.

On Tuesday night, Matt Livingston, one of the owners, told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that Stogie was found in the Adamsville neighborhood at the intersection of Fairburn and Hemphill School Road.

On Wednesday, Livingston told Channel 2 Action News that the second dog, Scotch, was found in the same area.

The owners of the mixed bulldogs were on vacation over the weekend when the dogs got snatched in the Castleberry Hills neighborhood of southwest Atlanta.

Video showed the owners’ dog walker chasing after thieves who had just stolen the two dogs at gunpoint.

Earlier Tuesday on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m., Livingston said they hoped to get them back.

Now, they are reunited.

The man who was driving the car that the dognappers jumped in was arrested for an outstanding warrant and could face other charges.

