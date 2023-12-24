Both drivers accused of DUI in wrong-way Highway 395 crash near blue bridge in Pasco

Both drivers in a wrong way crash early Christmas Eve just north of the blue bridge in Pasco on Highway 395 are suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Esteban Francisco Diego, 26, of Hermiston, Ore., was driving a Honda Accord south in the northbound lanes of the divided highway about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. His car’s headlights also were off, it said.

His Honda hit a Mazda CX-5 head. Angelica M. Garcia, 37, of Kennewick, was driving the small SUV north in a northbound lanes.

She was taken by ambulance to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco and Diego was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Both were wearing seat belts.

DUI charges are pending against both drivers, and Diego also could be charged with driving the wrong direction and without headlights, according to the WSP.

Highway 395 northbound was closed to traffic until about 2:30 a.m.