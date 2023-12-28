Both drivers killed in head-on crash in Terrebonne

Two drivers from Houma were killed in head-on crash on LA 182.

Melissa Stelly, 39, and Duncan Prentice, 28, both died after Stelly's Ford F-350 struck Prentice's Ford F-150, the two vehicles overturned and were engulfed in fire, Louisiana State Police said in a news release. The crash happened on LA 182, near Sugar Ridge Drive, just before 5 a.m., December 27.

Stelly was traveling east on LA 182 in a right curve, and Prentice was traveling west. The reasons for Stelly crossing the centerline are still under investigation, State Police said, as are whether the two were wearing seat belts. Both succumbed to injuries on the scene, the release said.

A standard toxicology was taken from both drivers.

