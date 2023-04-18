Both Fairfield teens make similar guilty pleas in teacher death

Apr. 18—FAIRFIELD — Both Fairfield teens charged with the death of a high school Spanish teacher pled guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday as part of similar plea agreements.

Seventeen-year-old Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, with under a week before his trial was set to begin, changed his plea to guilty to the charge of first-degree murder. Prosecutors will ask the court to sentence Miller to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of life in prison.

In a separate hearing, co-defendant Jeremy Everett Goodale, now 18, pled guilty to first-degree murder, though prosecutors say they will recommend a sentence of a 25-year minimum and up to life in prison. Prior to the pleas, Goodale had agreed to testify against Miller at trial. Prosecutors also said that the motive for the killing was a grade that Miller had received in Graber's class.

Judge Shawn Showers accepted the pleas Tuesday, finding a factual basis for them and citing his belief that both teens understood the rights they were waiving and what they were pleading to.

Sentencing for the teens will be set at a later date. Terms of the plea agreements do not bind the court, and it's possible the judge could sentence them in a way other than what the parties agreed to.

Both were charged with first-degree murder following the November 2021 killing of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher who was found dead at a city park she frequently took walks at. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat and then her body hidden under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and railroad ties. The teens were both 16 years old at the time they were charged as adults.

Miller stipulated in Tuesday's hearing that he agrees with most of the state's evidence in the case. He continues to deny that he also had struck Graber, but acknowledged he was present when the act occurred and was involved along with Goodale. Prosecutors weren't specific, but said they have evidence that both teens had struck the teacher with a baseball bat, and were working in concert to kill Graber.

Goodale told Showers Tuesday that he was posted as a lookout as Miller, who had brought a bat and other supplies to Chautauqua Park, struck Graber. Goodale said he also struck Graber with a baseball bat because she was still alive. Goodale said the teens then removed evidence to the extent they could.

Miller was set to go to trial this week in Council Bluffs, while Goodale's trial was set to begin in Davenport on May 15.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

