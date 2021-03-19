Both Fox News and Russian state media are trying to get Biden to debate Putin

Summer Meza
·2 min read
Some say there's a rule in politics that if you're demanding your opponent debate you, "you know you're losing," as CNN's Manu Raju has put it.

Even so, several Fox News hosts and guests, as well as Kremlin-controlled media, are pushing for President Biden to debate Russian President Vladimir Putin, for some reason.

The Kremlin was unsurprisingly displeased by Biden labeling Putin a killer this week, and Putin later challenged Biden to a debate of sorts. "I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live," he said, reports ABC News.

State-controlled media in Russia has continued to repeat the demand for a "duel," reports The Daily Beast.

Over at Fox News, Sean Hannity seemed to agree it was a good idea. "What have I been saying?" he said, noting Biden would have "no time to prepare" if he agreed to Putin's suggestion of meeting as early as Friday or Monday. He argued Biden has so far been "protected" by U.S. media, and a live debate would show his true colors. Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner said it would be "hypocritical" for Biden not to debate.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) grinningly predicted "I don't think the American would prevail" in such a debate.

Vox's Aaron Rupar argued the Fox clips amounted to "rooting for Putin," something The New York Times' Ezra Klein agreed with, calling it a "really remarkable moment in what the American Right has become." Project Lincoln conservative Stuart Stevens said "If you had asked me 20+ years ago if the Republican Party was going to become the Putin Cheerleading Squad, I'd have bet more likely the sun would become a giant red star first."

While it's unclear exactly what Putin even wants to debate Biden over, Russia-owned outlet RT tried to get "#ChickenJoe" trending, so far largely unsuccessfully.

