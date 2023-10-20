Both Hamas and Putin share common goal to destroy neighbouring democracy – Biden

US President Joe Biden condemned the actions of both Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a speech in the Oval Office on Thursday evening, saying that the attacks on Israel and the invasion of Ukraine have common motives.

Source: Biden’s address

Quote from Biden: "Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it."

Details: Biden said that when terrorists do not pay for terror and when dictators do not pay for aggression, they bring even more chaos, death and aggression: "They keep going. And the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising. So if we don’t stop Putin’s appetite for power and control in Ukraine, he won’t limit himself to just Ukraine."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In his address, Biden also said he would send an urgent budget request to the Congress to help support Israel and Ukraine.

Background:

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian jets equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles would constantly patrol the airspace over the Black Sea.

Support UP or become our patron!