Both Jackson and Mississippi police among worst paid in the nation: Report

Both Jackson and the state of Mississippi rank among the lowest-paying locations for law enforcement officers in the nation, according a recent USAFacts report.

According to the report, police officers in Jackson earned the second lowest-paying salary in any metropolitan area throughout the nation in 2022. Jackson leads only Alexandria, La. among low police salaries. Hattiesburg ranked third worst in the nation.

The "Highest, Lowest Paid Police Officers by City, State" report examined the salaries of police officers in 384 cities across the country to find out where police officers were paid the highest and lowest in America.

Jackson police officers made on average a salary of $36,460 in 2022, according to the report.

Even after accounting for differences in the cost of living across states, Jackson still ranked second to last. The city's adjusted cost of living in the state increased the annual median wage to $40,976.

The report also ranked the annual median law enforcement wage and the wage adjusted for cost-of-living in other metro areas in the state:

Ranked 227 — Memphis, TN-AR-MS at $59,090 and $65,208

Ranked 336 — Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula at $40,950 and $45,903

Ranked 382 — Hattiesburg at $36,520 and $41,216

Ranked 383 — Jackson at $36,460 and $40,976

A flashing blue light of a police car.

In 2023, City of Jackson leaders have enhanced the compensation packages for the police and other public service occupations.

Jackson Police Department Chief Joseph Wade said in November that JPD officers' starting salaries have increased in 2023 to $48,000. But in order to fund this increase, he said the department had to cut its maximum staffing limit from 300 officers to 275. The JPD is only one of the law enforcement agencies that make up a metropolitan study.

Jackson Police Department Chief of Police Joseph Wade

The pay raises came after the Jackson City Council approved pay increase for members of JPD and Jackson Fire Department in September.

Wade said the pay raise will attract the most equipped officers and boost retention.

"My first priority has been to rebuild the ranks of the Jackson Police Department," Wade said. "Once I'm able to rebuild the ranks, then JPD can be creative in strategies to protect and serve the community as we move forward."

City of Jackson employees salaries: Many Jackson city employees receive pay well below state averages. See details

In addition, the USAFacts report found that, police officers in Mississippi earned the lowest salaries in the nation in 2022.

Police officers' salaries in the state had an annual median wage of $37,240, according to the report. Outside of Mississippi, other states with low salaries included Arkansas ($39,040), Louisiana ($44,620) and South Carolina ($46,800).

The areas with the highest police officers' salaries were in California ($104,160), Washington ($94,107) and New Jersey ($88,100).

Average police officer salaries for the U.S., according to the USAFacts report:

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How much do police in Jackson, state of Mississippi get paid?