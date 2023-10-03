Both north and southbound rest stops near Camp Roberts now open
Both north and southbound rest stops near Camp Roberts now open
Both north and southbound rest stops near Camp Roberts now open
Leonard denies missing games because of load management and doesn't believe the NBA's new policy applies to his situation.
Simmons’ return to form was repeatedly credited by Nets players at media day as a driving force of Brooklyn’s quest to compete for a bona fide playoff position this spring.
The 2023-24 season unofficially starts Monday as the majority of NBA teams report to training camp and participate in their annual media days. Follow Yahoo Sports for updates from around the league.
Dan Titus reveals four guards ready to make a leap this NBA season and take their fantasy value to a new level.
For the vast majority of NBA teams, Monday marks media day and the start of training camp for the 2023-24 season. Here's refresher course — the 16 things you need to know in the preseason.
The Las Vegas Sphere opened on Friday and has some investors already excited about the possibility of a franchise.
Sam Esmail’s new movie ‘Leave the World Behind’ premieres on Netflix on December 8 and hits theaters on November 22. The techno-thriller stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon.
A savings account can be a valuable tool in teaching your child how to manage their own money later on. Here's how to choose the best savings account for kids.
Over 708,000 Ford models (including the Bronco and the F-150) are part of an NHSTA investigation launched to determine the cause of an engine failure.
The WNBA Finals will feature a battle of heavyweights in the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 2 seed New York Liberty. The best-of-five series tips off on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know.
Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics over the weekend, discusses the end of superstar free agency and the myth of player empowerment, and is then joined by Jake Fischer to discuss level 4 of our NBA Levels project.
The former first-round pick criticized teammates and said he could beat LeBron James 1-on-1, among other things.
In a surprise turnabout following several days when a shutdown seemed inevitable, Congress passed a bill Saturday to avert a funding gap.
As tech companies begin to monetize generative AI, the creators on whose work it is trained are asking for their fair share. A recent open letter from The Authors Guild signed by more than 8,500 writers, including Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown and Jodi Picoult, urges generative AI companies to cease using their works without proper authorization or compensation. Artists, meanwhile, have brought numerous lawsuits against generative AI vendors like Stability AI, Midjourney and Microsoft regarding copyright and misuse.
There has been no meeting of Asian head coaches in NFL, NBA or NHL history.
Let the sun shine in ... to the four solar panels that help keep the power flowing to your devices.
Hurry, this deal won't last.
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."
Add them to your Amazon cart right now.
The biggest news stories this morning: macOS Sonoma made me hate widgets less, Scientists confirm some black holes spin, These origami-inspired flying robots change shape in mid-air