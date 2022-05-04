Both parents of infant Mattie Minnick now imprisoned after father sentenced

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mother's Day
    Mother's Day
The Do&#xf1;a Ana County District Court House is pictured in Las Cruces on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
The Doña Ana County District Court House is pictured in Las Cruces on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

LAS CRUCES - The parents of Mattie Minnick — who was just 7 weeks old when she died from abuse in 2018 — have each been sentenced.

The father, 23-year-old Marcus Minnick, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. The sentence comes after he pleaded no contest to one count of abuse of a child that does not result in death on April 5.

Caricia Ceballos, the girl's mother, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2021 for her role in the incident. She was found guilty on one count of intentional or reckless abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm.

Minnick and Ceballos were originally charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death or great bodily harm, which could have carried sentences of life in prison.

Mattie's death

Minnick told police that on Jan. 16, 2018, he picked up his daughter Mattie and

"violently shook" her out of frustration, court documents indicate. Minnick said his daughter was crying and he was dealing with knee pain when the incident occurred. Minnick was 19 years old at the time.

According to court documents, Minnick — who was home alone at the time — later found Mattie not breathing and unresponsive. He started performing CPR on the baby, court records show. When Ceballos returned to the home, she called 911.

Mattie was transported to Memorial Medical Center where she was resuscitated, then transported to University Medical Center of El Paso, where she later died. Police reported Mattie sustained hemorrhaging in the brain, severe bilateral retinal hemorrhage in both eyes, global hypoxic brain injury and was malnourished. Rib fractures from several weeks prior were also found.

Court records show that Ceballos — also 19 years old at the time — told police she was having trouble feeding Mattie before the mid-January incident. She said she picked up the infant and shook her several times, which caused Mattie’s head to rock back and forth. She told police that when the baby was asleep, she would poke the baby girl or pinch her cheek to wake her up and “see if she was still alive.” Records revealed that Ceballos also told another person that “she wanted to smother Mattie.”

Emotional testimony

Nearly two hours of testimony preceded Minnick's sentencing on Wednesday as his family hoped to persuade the judge that Minnick was a changed man.

Minnick's family testified that Minnick had become a good father since abusing his daughter four years ago. Over that same time, Minnick got married and had another child. His wife testified that Minnick was transparent about his past and forthcoming about the charges he faced.

"From the moment we started our relationship, he told me," Minnick's wife told the court. She added that Minnick provided her with court records and news stories about him so that she could be totally informed about him.

Minnick's wife also said that Minnick struggles with the mental consequences of his actions. She said that he can't work full time and was scared when he found out that she was pregnant. However, the woman told the court that Minnick also made sure he brought in some money and attended all of his wife's doctor's appointments during her pregnancy.

Minnick also took the stand on Wednesday. He told the court about his struggles with mental health both after the incident and before.

"I really wish I could take it back," he said.

Minnick reinforced the testimony of his family. He said that he wanted to be a good dad and husband while his lawyer told the court that the reason he pleaded no contest to the charge was for his son's sake. His lawyer asked the judge to defer the prison sentence.

Ultimately, Judge Douglas Driggers was unmoved by the testimony. He ordered that Minnick spend the next three years in prison. Driggers also ordered that Minnick be placed on parole for two years. Minnick spent time in jail before the plea. The judge granted him that time served, reducing the three years by more than 200 days.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

Keep reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Both parents of infant Mattie Minnick now imprisoned after father sentenced

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • VIDEO: Gun battle breaks out between store employee and would-be robbers

    Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a smoke shop in Compton that resulted in the death of a man.

  • ‘Did Nothing Wrong Other Than Walking Through a Park’: Maryland Cop Pulls Taser and Gun, Pepper Sprays Black Embassy Officer In Uniform Before Arresting Him for Impersonation

    Steven Alexander was walking home with groceries after a night shift as an Embassy of Qatar special police officer in 2018 when a taser-drawn Maryland […]

  • Teen charged with raping Long Island woman in front of her daughter

    In a shocking and disturbing attack, a 14-year-old has been charged with raping a mother from Long Island while her 4-year-old daughter was in the home.

  • New Vids Show Guard Whisking Away Murder Inmate She’d Lavished With Extra Food

    Lauderdale County SheriffNew videos show the lengths Alabama prison guard Vicky White went to in order to abscond with an extremely violent murder inmate who officials say she’d previously lavished with extra food.White, 56, the assistant director of corrections in Lauderdale County, vanished last Friday with 38-year-old Casey White (no relation), an inmate awaiting trial for stabbing 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway to death in 2015. The six-foot-nine White had already been sentenced in 2019 to 75 y

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • A Merced man was digging a shelter in the side of a creek. Police say he’s now in trouble

    Police said it also looks like he was using the dirt to try and build a bridge.

  • Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

    The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd said Wednesday that he has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin's plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison. Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death on May 25, 2020. The white former officer admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer.

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • Lindquist family members describe years of heartache and trauma inflicted by the Correa siblings during their sentencings

    Eric Lindquist told a judge on Tuesday that he can remember the night of Dec. 19, 2017, with almost as much precision as he can remember the next morning, when he learned that his family was dead. On that cold Tuesday night, he wrapped a Christmas gift for his mother, Janet Lindquist. It was a sewing machine paired in jest with a box of his old clothes that needed to be sewn back together. He ...

  • Johnny Depp Did 'Cavity Search' on Amber Heard, Penetrated Her with Bottle, Psychologist Testifies

    A forensic psychologist who evaluated Amber Heard testified about Heard's allegations of sexual violence against Johnny Depp

  • Orange County massage therapist arrested for sexual battery after patient records session

    A massage therapist inside an office meant to treat and heal turned one woman into a victim, investigators said.

  • Woman shot teen in the face during road rage incident, then went to get nails done, judge says

    “That makes me think she had no remorse.”

  • Monmouth jail inmate killed cellmate for making fun of him, prosecutor says

    Authorities allege Evan Raczkiewicz attacked cellmate Daniel Ferrara from behind after Ferrara made fun of him for defecating in his pants.

  • Security footage captures Alabama prison break

    STORY: Security footage shows the moment when assistant corrections director Vicky White escorted Casey White, a murder suspect, out of a detention center in Alabama last Friday (April 29).The footage, provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, captured the last time both fugitives, considered armed and dangerous, were seen.The U.S. Marshals Service was treating the manhunt for the pair, who are not related, as one of its top investigations.Casey White, charged with capital murder in a September 2020 stabbing death and already serving time for a 2015 crime spree including home invasion and carjacking, was last seen on Friday leaving the jail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, about 65 miles west of Huntsville.At the time, he was handcuffed and shackled in the custody of Vicky White, who was supposedly transporting him by patrol car from the detention center to the county courthouse for a mental evaluation, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.Authorities realized the two had gone missing after the patrol car was found left in a shopping center parking lot. The sheriff said investigators have since received tips that the inmate and officer switched to another car.The sheriff held out the possibility that Vicky White helped free the inmate under duress, but since then investigators have confirmed information from inmates that both fugitives had “a special relationship.”

  • Remains Of Ex-NFL Player’s Girlfriend, Who Was Missing For Year, Positively Identified

    Human remains found in Texas late last year have been positively identified as belonging to the missing girlfriend of former San Francisco 49ers tight end Kevin Ware Jr. The remains, which were discovered outside Houston in December, were positively identified as Taylor Pomaski’s over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences made the official determination on Saturday. An official cause or manner of death hasn’t bee

  • Two 3-year-olds die when driver slams 345 feet through stables, corrals, Utah cops say

    The boys, who were playing with construction equipment toys in a corral, were thrown 75 feet, deputies said.

  • WATCH: School zone camera captures driver going more than 100 mph past metro middle school

    Police said this is “another example of why these cameras are essential in our school zones.”

  • Authorities issue warrant for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with inmate: What we know

    The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on escaped inmate Casey Cole White and corrections officer Vicky White.

  • New evidence found in Madeleine McCann case, says German prosecutor

    Investigators have found new evidence potentially incriminating the key suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago, said Hans Christian Wolters, the German prosecutor who has been investigating the case since 2020. In an interview with Portuguese TV channel CMTV on Tuesday, Wolters said detectives believed they had found "some facts, some new evidence", adding: "We are sure that he (Brueckner) is the murderer of Madeleine McCann." Convicted child abuser and drug trader Christian Brueckner, who is behind bars in Germany for raping a woman in the same area of the Algarve region of Portugal from where Madeleine went missing in 2007 when she was three years old, was formally identified as an official suspect last month.

  • Man who assaulted flight attendants, was duct taped on Frontier flight, sentenced to jail

    A 23-year-old man featured in a video that went viral after he groped two flight attendants, punched a third, screamed his parents had $2 million and was duct taped to a seat of a Frontier Airlines flight was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail followed by one year of supervised release. Max Berry pleaded guilty to three counts of assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction and faced 1.5 years and a $15,000 fine. Berry had been drinking on a Frontier Airlines flight in August from Philadelphia to Miami when he spilled his drink on himself and a flight attendant.