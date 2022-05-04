Both parents of infant Mattie Minnick now imprisoned after father sentenced

The Doña Ana County District Court House is pictured in Las Cruces on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

LAS CRUCES - The parents of Mattie Minnick — who was just 7 weeks old when she died from abuse in 2018 — have each been sentenced.

The father, 23-year-old Marcus Minnick, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. The sentence comes after he pleaded no contest to one count of abuse of a child that does not result in death on April 5.

Caricia Ceballos, the girl's mother, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2021 for her role in the incident. She was found guilty on one count of intentional or reckless abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm.

Minnick and Ceballos were originally charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death or great bodily harm, which could have carried sentences of life in prison.

Mattie's death

Minnick told police that on Jan. 16, 2018, he picked up his daughter Mattie and

"violently shook" her out of frustration, court documents indicate. Minnick said his daughter was crying and he was dealing with knee pain when the incident occurred. Minnick was 19 years old at the time.

According to court documents, Minnick — who was home alone at the time — later found Mattie not breathing and unresponsive. He started performing CPR on the baby, court records show. When Ceballos returned to the home, she called 911.

Mattie was transported to Memorial Medical Center where she was resuscitated, then transported to University Medical Center of El Paso, where she later died. Police reported Mattie sustained hemorrhaging in the brain, severe bilateral retinal hemorrhage in both eyes, global hypoxic brain injury and was malnourished. Rib fractures from several weeks prior were also found.

Court records show that Ceballos — also 19 years old at the time — told police she was having trouble feeding Mattie before the mid-January incident. She said she picked up the infant and shook her several times, which caused Mattie’s head to rock back and forth. She told police that when the baby was asleep, she would poke the baby girl or pinch her cheek to wake her up and “see if she was still alive.” Records revealed that Ceballos also told another person that “she wanted to smother Mattie.”

Emotional testimony

Nearly two hours of testimony preceded Minnick's sentencing on Wednesday as his family hoped to persuade the judge that Minnick was a changed man.

Minnick's family testified that Minnick had become a good father since abusing his daughter four years ago. Over that same time, Minnick got married and had another child. His wife testified that Minnick was transparent about his past and forthcoming about the charges he faced.

"From the moment we started our relationship, he told me," Minnick's wife told the court. She added that Minnick provided her with court records and news stories about him so that she could be totally informed about him.

Minnick's wife also said that Minnick struggles with the mental consequences of his actions. She said that he can't work full time and was scared when he found out that she was pregnant. However, the woman told the court that Minnick also made sure he brought in some money and attended all of his wife's doctor's appointments during her pregnancy.

Minnick also took the stand on Wednesday. He told the court about his struggles with mental health both after the incident and before.

"I really wish I could take it back," he said.

Minnick reinforced the testimony of his family. He said that he wanted to be a good dad and husband while his lawyer told the court that the reason he pleaded no contest to the charge was for his son's sake. His lawyer asked the judge to defer the prison sentence.

Ultimately, Judge Douglas Driggers was unmoved by the testimony. He ordered that Minnick spend the next three years in prison. Driggers also ordered that Minnick be placed on parole for two years. Minnick spent time in jail before the plea. The judge granted him that time served, reducing the three years by more than 200 days.

