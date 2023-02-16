Both private companies who control a good portion of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) along with institutions must be dismayed after last week's 5.4% decrease

If you want to know who really controls Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 59% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 5.4% decrease in the stock price last week, private companies suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 27% stock also took a hit.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Hlcm), with ownership of 58%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. The second and third largest shareholders are Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.0%.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth RM115m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 59%, of the Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

