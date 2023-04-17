Both sides converge at the State House as RI gun bill hearings get underway

PROVIDENCE - By mid-day Monday, the Rhode Island State House will be filled with armies of dueling warriors: the gun-rights advocates in their yellow "Don't Tread On Me" t-shirts and the proponents of a proposed "assault weapons" ban and new "firearm storage" requirements in their familiar red "Moms Demand Action" tees.

With hundreds — and maybe even thousands — of people headed to Smith Hill to argue for or against proposed new gun laws, Rep. Robert Craven, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is urging advocates on both sides to keep a single question in mind.

The question he posed to each of the legislative sponsors — and by extension, to the "five experts" each side will be allowed to present:

What does "your bill" do to stop the "undeniable" proliferation of guns and gun violence on the streets of Providence and just last week, in Coventry in a shooting that left a wife and all of the family pets dead, and a husband seriously wounded.

"Tell us how you think that this ban is going to do something more than we've done before, so that we'll see noticeable results in the next year, two years, three years, or whatever. Make a case. Why?" he told The Journal Monday ahead of the hearing.

"If you were in front of a jury ... you'd say, 'What are the facts?' Show me ... What are you pointing to? What anecdotal information, what accumulation of statistics are you pointing to?"

That, he recalled, was rationale for the legislation requiring the attorney general to produce the annual gun crimes report that state Rep. Stephen Casey - a gun rights advocate and newly minted Democratic congressional candidate — proposed in 2018.

Students among those demanding action

Among the groups showing up to the State House, there will also be students, including one — and maybe more — of the Barrington High School students who were forced back to distance learning for three days in late 2021 while authorities investigated a threat in a girls’ bathroom stall that said: "I am shooting up the school on 12/21/21 with my dads [sic] pistol." The Barrington police chief urged parents to secure their guns as a precaution.

In a letter to the lawmakers, 16-year-old Henry Schultz of Barrington asked the lawmakers to "take a moment to think about what you were like when you were my age — a sophomore in high school...[who] enjoyed going to see your favorite band ... loved sports and looked forward to a big sporting event with your family ... just liked hanging out with your friends at the mall or movie theater.

"For people my age, all of these places now have an undercurrent of fear and anxiety because of the chance of a mass shooting, which is so often done by a troubled person armed with a military-style assault weapon," Schultz wrote on behalf of Students Demand Action, "a student run non-partisan group aimed at preventing gun violence."

Annual gun crimes report at the center of arguments

From gun rights advocates came this battle cry then and now: Enforce the laws we already have, don't tread on the rights of "law-abiding citizens." From gun control advocates came this counter-argument: Rhode Island laws do not go far enough to avert the kind of violence that turned a Connecticut elementary school, and more recently a Nashville school, into killing fields.

The opposing sides agreed on the potential value of pinpointing the number of crimes in Rhode Island that involve a gun, the type of gun used, and the outcome of each of those cases.

Among the highlights of this year's report by Attorney General Peter Neronha: During 2022, 547 gun-related cases were filed, the vast majority (486) of them in Providence County.

Of the 416 cases that were wrapped up last year by trial, plea or dismissal,192 resulted in prison sentences. Of those who were sentenced to prison, 11 were sentenced to terms over 10 years, 43 were sentenced to terms between 5 and 10 years, others received lighter sentences and 96 received suspended sentences.

"I hope that both sides make use of that," Craven, a co-sponsor of the bills to ban "assault weapons" and impose safe storage requirements on firearms, akin to what Massachusetts has.

What gun bills are being heard?

The six-page House Judiciary Committee agenda includes:

∎House Bill 5300 to ban "the possession, sale, and transfer of assault weapons. Possession of assault weapons owned on the effective date of this act would be 'grandfathered.'"

In his State of the State address in January, Gov. Dan McKee hailed passage of an assault weapons ban as one of his top priorities for the year. At last count, the House sponsor, Jason Knight, said he had 41 co-sponsors in the 75-member House.

∎House Bill 5367 to prohibit the operation of an outdoor gun range within one mile or closer of any K-12 schools. Among the opponents: the chief of the Cranston police.

∎House Bill 5434 to require the safe storage of firearms, as Massachusetts does, and provide civil penalties and criminal penalties for violations.

∎House Bill 5045 would allow "those persons with concealed carry permits issued by other states to carry ... weapons in Rhode Island" provided their states reciprocate.

