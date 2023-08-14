Both sides rest in Denson murder trial

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Monday afternoon in the capital murder trial of Zaeveion Zuiquae Denson.

Zaeveion Denson listens to testimony in his murder trial.

Denson is one of four men charged in the shooting death of Carolyn High in the driveway of her Wichita Falls home in the early morning of Jan. 26, 2020.

The defense presented no witnesses, but attorney Gary Smart of Fort Worth asked that the jury be given the option of considering aggravated robbery as an alternative to the organized crime - capital murder charge against Denson.

The prosecution has argued that Denson and his companions were out looking for someone to rob on the night of the crime, saw High leaving the Texas Nightlife club, followed her to her home on Cumberland Avenue and stole her purse. First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub claimed Denson shot High during the robbery.

High, 65, was a dance instructor who enjoyed dancing with friends at the nightclub.

Shane Diaz, another suspect in the case, testified Monday he brought along the gun that was used in the killing.

Also Monday, Dr. Stephen Hastings of the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office said High was killed by a single bullet that pierced her heart and lung before exiting her lower back.

The jury, comprised of 11 women and one man, also heard firearms expert James Jeffries of the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab talk about the .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol believed to be the murder weapon. He matched a fired cartridge recovered at the scene to the gun. The bullet fired from the gun was unique because it was coated in a red, rubberish material that is normally used for target ammunition.

Denson's lawyers have contended Denson was not the shooter and rode along with the others without knowing what they were going to do.

For adults, a conviction of capital murder without a death penalty under consideration requires a life sentence without parole. Because Denson was 17 at the time of the crime, he could be considered for parole in 40 years if he is convicted of that crime.

In addition to Denson and Diaz, Shaundre Ransom and Jiovani Morales are charged in the murder. All were arrested within days of the murder and have remained in jail under high bonds.

The jury will hear closing arguments from attorneys and begin deliberations on Tuesday.

