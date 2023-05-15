Both sides rest in trial over upstate New York limo crash that killed 20 in 2018

The trial over the upstate New York limousine crash that killed 20 people in 2018 is headed for a shockingly early conclusion after both sides rested their cases on Monday.

The manslaughter case against Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, was expected to last six weeks after beginning May 1.

Following five days of jury selection, prosecutors rested their case Monday after just five days of testimony, the Albany Times-Union reported. Hussain’s defense attorneys then rested without calling a single witness.

Hussain is charged with criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the Oct. 6, 2018, limo crash in Schoharie, about 25 miles west of Albany.

Seventeen passengers, limo driver Scott Lisinicchia and two bystanders were killed in the wreck. The limo lost control coming down a hill after its brakes failed, speeding through an intersection and crashing in a parking lot at the bottom of the hill.

Prosecutors argued that Hussain’s company should have taken the stretch Ford Excursion off the road after it failed multiple state inspections and the brakes continued to fail.

Hussain’s defense team said that Prestige Limousine actually sent the car to a repair shop called Mavis Discount Tires, but the mechanics lied about replacing the brakes.

“The accident was caused by the fraud and failure of Mavis to fix the brakes, and the incompetence of the state of New York to uncover their misconduct,” defense attorney Lee Kindlon said in opening statements. “Finding a scapegoat condemning the least powerful person involved and declaring victory is not justice.”

Federal regulators at the National Transportation Safety Board blamed “egregious disregard for safety” by Hussain’s company for the crash.

“Seventeen young people made the smart, safe decision to arrange for sober transportation when celebrating,” NTSB member Michael Graham said. “They put their trust and safety into a system designed to protect them, and it failed.”

Mavis Discount Tires, the company accused of not replacing the brakes, then lying and claiming it did, was not criminally charged. However, Mavis does face a civil suit from the victims’ family members.