'We are both still alive': Holland America passenger's diary recounts two weeks on infected ship

"Homeward bound," Andrea Bergmann Anderson, a passenger on Holland America Line's MS Zaandam wrote on Facebook Friday.

After than two weeks at sea – nearly all of it spent isolated in their cabin on a ship with confirmed cases of COVID-19s, including four dead and dozens of people with influenza-like symptoms – she and husband Rob stepped onto dry land in Fort Lauderdale, Florida along with more than 1,160 other passengers deemed fit to travel. After going through health checks and customs at Port Everglades, they boarded a bus to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday to catch a charter flight and begin their way home to the Cincinnati area.

The docking wasn't even settled until Thursday, when Florida officials and Holland America reached an agreement that allowed the Zaandam and its sister ship, MS Rotterdam, to disembark their passengers without draining resources at a time when the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the region. That evening, the critically ill and local residents disembarked.

Others who were fit to travel, like the Andersons, went through health checks and customs before returning to their cabin to await their bus to the airport Friday. They received instructions to wear face masks at all times when traveling and go immediately into 14 days of self-quarantine when they arrived home.

Passengers who aren't fit to travel will remain on board until they are asymptomatic for 72 hours, officials have said. Most of the crew will remain as well.

Andrea told The Cincinnati Enquirer that she and Rob hope to be home this weekend. They’ve been told this will involve charter flights with no food or drinks. They’ve been told they must wear their masks the entire time, and they cannot leave their seat.

They're used to such restrictions.

From March 22 onward, the Andersons wore masks anytime they opened the door and spent 12 days confined to a 200-square-foot room. They were only allowed outside once, for about 30 minutes, and they were told not to touch the handrails.

The two-week cruise around South America was a bucket-list adventure intended to celebrate Rob's retirement from his job as a data analyst.

Then four people on the Zaandam died.

How the saga unfolded

Anderson began documenting her trip in daily Facebook posts. It started with entries about empanadas in Argentina, rain in Uruguay and a slow eater at the dinner table on the cruise.

She called her journals the Anderson South American Adventures. By day 13, she had re-labeled them a misadventure.

Andrea and Rob Anderson pose for a picture during a previous vacation. The Warren County couple were quarantined in their room on a cruise in March. More

Anderson and her husband left for their trip on March 4. At that time, no one in Ohio had been ordered to stay home. This vacation had been planned for a year and a half, and they thought they might be safer in South America, where they said only two documented cases of the coronavirus had been reported at the time.

Almost a month later, Florida officials tried to keep their cruise ship from docking in Fort Lauderdale out of concern the passengers and crew might spread the illness.

Eventually quarantined in her room on the boat, Anderson started making paper airplanes out of motivational quotes slid under the doors every day. Her goal was to throw them from the bed to the door. It took her several days.

Her husband did crossword puzzles. Rob slept a lot, because there wasn’t much else to do.

They watched marathons of “Flea Market Flip” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.” They used Wi-Fi to make phone calls to family, who often knew more than they did. Her husband had a low-grade fever. Medical officials on the boat told him it was just a cold.