Both suspects caught after deadly shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say

The second suspect wanted after a fatal shooting at a bus stop in Concord last month has been arrested, sources told Channel 9 on Thursday.

Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn was arrested in Charlotte for his alleged role in the killing. He was one of two suspects accused in the incident, but he had eluded authorities until now. He’s facing a murder charge after the death of 31-year-old Travoris Richardson

The Concord Police Department arrested Robert Lamar Redfearn Jr. in mid-October and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happen at a bus stop.

Police said just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, they responded to International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

At the scene, witnesses told police that an unknown man came to the bus stop and shot Richardson.

Police said Richardson died at the scene, according to authorities.

ALSO READ: Police: Man arrested for murder of teen in Concord; 18-year-old wanted

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

Early in the investigation, police indicated the shooting stemmed from a fight but later said that was not the case.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man shot by police officers inside Concord Mills dies days later, authorities say)