Both suspects connected to Jackson State student slaying are released. What we know

Two men connected to the murder of 21-year-old Jackson State University student Jaylen Burns have been released from police custody.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed that the first suspect, Joshua Brown, 19, was released from jail Friday. WLBT reported that Jamison Kelly Jr. of Columbia had also been released.

Both had been jailed after being accused of killing Burns, the Jackson State student. Brown was initially charged with murder in connection to the death of Burns. He was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm on school property. Jones did not return repeated calls, to confirm whether charges had been dropped in both cases.

Kelly, the second suspect brought into custody, was released Monday. Kelly, 19, was an alleged getaway driver in connection to the JSU shooting case.

Jackson State student Jaylen Burns, 21, was fatally shot on campus Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

WLBT reported Judge James Bell released Kelly from custody due to there not being enough evidence to charge Kelly in connection with the Oct. 15 shooting death of Burns.

Burns, 21, was shot and killed on Jackson State's campus at University Pointe Apartments. Burns was shot while attempting to break up a fight, according to his father, Jason Burns.

When asked for a comment on Nov. 13 about Brown and Kelly's release, a call was not returned from JSU Department of Public Safety’s investigator working the case before press time.

It is unknown whether other suspects exist.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State student shooting suspects released from jail