Both suspects in fatal Oxford hit and run in custody

Oct. 17—OXFORD — Two men accused in a fatal hit and run in Oxford Sunday morning that killed a man and left a woman in critical condition are now in custody.

The alleged driver, Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, of Collierville, Tennessee, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center at 8:47 a.m. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded.

Police say Rokitka's passenger, Tristan Holland, 18, of Collierville, was taken into custody in Shelby County, Tennessee, Sunday around 9 p.m., about eight hours after Oxford police released surveillance camera images of two persons of interest and the truck involved in the incident. Holland remains incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail, pending extradition to Mississippi.

Oxford police responded Sunday, Oct. 16, around 1:15 a.m. to the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall. Passersby reported through 911 calls that two people had been injured. First responders from the Oxford police and fire departments responded almost immediately and began tending to the two victims.

The victims were carried to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi. University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce identified the victims as Walker Fielder, a junior from Madison, and Blanche Williamson, a sophomore from Raleigh, North Carolina. Fielder died from his injuries. Williamson suffered critical injuries and was eventually transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Oxford police at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.

william.moore@djournal.com