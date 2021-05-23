Both victims of shooting outside True Worth Place dead, identified by Fort Worth police

1 / 2

Both victims of shooting outside True Worth Place dead, identified by Fort Worth police

James Hartley
·1 min read

Both of the men shot Friday outside True Worth Place daytime homeless shelter in Fort Worth died at the hospital, according to a police incident report.

The report identifies the men as Martin Cisneros, 46, and Hassan Harris, 31. Police have not yet made any arrests.

Police said, according to the preliminary investigation, the first of the two shootings followed an argument around a car about 2 p.m. Investigators don’t know what the altercation was about.

During the argument, one man pulled a gun and shot the man he was arguing with, police spokesman Tracy Carter said.

A second gunman — who police said was in the area but whose connection or lack of connection to others involved is unknown — pulled a gun and fired at the first shooter, hitting a bystander in True Worth Plaza, in front of the daytime shelter.

Police did not know if the second shooter hit the first. Neither suspect was in custody.

True Worth Place, a daytime shelter and resource center for the homeless, is at 1513 E. Presidio St., about two miles southeast of Sundance Square near downtown Fort Worth.

Recommended Stories

  • A 'verbal confrontation' led to a mass shooting in downtown Minneapolis that left 2 dead and 8 injured, police say

    The victims include five men and five women, police said. Eight injured victims were sent to local hospitals. One is in critical condition.

  • Bitcoin falls 11.3% to $33,250, ether down 16.6%

    Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 48% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14. Bitcoin markets operate 24/7, setting the stage for price swings at unpredictable hours. "Many point to Bitcoin’s volatility as untenable," wrote RBC Capital Markets' Amy Wu Silverman in a research note published on Saturday.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • A Kendall masseuse lost her license after she made a $300 offer to play doctor

    The Florida Board of Massage Therapy revoked the massage therapist license of a Kendall woman after she made a $300 offer for services outside the scope of her license.

  • Israeli officials 'regret' bombing Gaza AP bureau as post-ceasefire clean up begins

    Israeli officials have privately expressed “regret” for blowing up a tower in the Gaza Strip that contained foreign media offices, it emerged on Sunday, as Palestinians began cleaning up the enclave’s rubble-strewn streets. In Gaza City, groups of young men and women used brooms to sweep dust and debris from the main roads, as outdoor vigils were held for the 248 victims of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. US officials estimate that the cost of repairing Gaza’s damaged hospitals, school and infrastructure will amount to several billion dollars, while the United Nations says hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed. It came as the New York Times reported that some Israeli military officials now “regret” a decision to strike the media tower in Gaza City, which contained the offices of Associated Press, a major US news agency, and the broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Israel maintains that the airstrike was justified as it claims that Hamas assets were in the building. The Israeli army gave reporters an hour to evacuate the tower, and no one was killed in the attack. But according to the New York Times, some Israeli military officials had argued against the air strike and now consider it a “mistake.” One official also felt that the damage caused by the strike to Israel’s international reputation outweighed the benefits of destroying Hamas equipment, the report added, citing three sources. Hamas denies that its assets were in the media tower and has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” by attacking civilian buildings, though Israel rejects this. In an interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, a senior Hamas official blamed Israel for the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza and warned that the Jewish state was “playing with fire.”

  • Verstappen wins Monaco GP, takes F1 title lead from Hamilton

    Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix, his first win on the vaunted circuit. Verstappen took control of the race right at the start from the second position, in part because pole sitter Charles Leclerc did not start the race as a result of a mechanical issue. Verstappen darted in front of Valtteri Bottas and led start to finish for his second win of the season and 12th of his career.

  • Ryanair flight carrying exiled Belarusian journalist forced to land in Minsk

    Belarusian authorities allegedly ordered a Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing in Minsk and then arrested an exiled opposition journalist on board who faces the death penalty. Roman Protasevich is a founder and former editor of Nexta, a social media channel that reported on mass protests that broke out last summer against dictator Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus last year designated Nexta an extremist organisation and has called for his extradition from Poland, where the channel’s editorial team is based. Minsk airport said a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land because of a bomb threat. Passengers and their baggage were taken from the plane and checked. No bomb was found. During the check, officials detained Protasevich, Nexta reported. It was not immediately clear who reported the bomb threat. A Lithuanian official said they had received no information about a potential explosive and said they believed the plane had to land because of a conflict between a passenger and a member of the crew. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, alleged that Minsk authorities had deliberately diverted the plane to arrest the journalist. “The regime forced the landing ... to arrest (the) journalist and activist,” she wrote on Twitter. Ms Tikhanovskaya called for his immediate release and further sanctions against Belarus. Mr Protasevich had accompanied Ms Tikhanovskaya during a visit to Greece and meetings with officials there, according to his posts on social media. The opposition leader herself has been based in Lithuania after fleeing Belarus last summer, after apparent threats to her children. She stood against Mr Lukashenko in presidential elections, which she says she would have won had they been free and fair. The arrest comes amid a wider crackdown by Belarusian authorities on opposition media. This month, officials raided the offices of the independent outlet Tut.by, arrested a number of editorial staff, and blocked access to the site. The international community has condemned the crackdown. Christophe Deloire, the head of Reporters Without Borders, called the moves against Tut.by “a new attempt to silence the most well-known independent media in Belarus”, and called on the UN to act to ensure freedom of information. Protests broke out in Belarus after Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron fist for 27 years, claimed victory in a rigged election in August last year. Police responded with violence to those rallies, using teargas, batons and stun grenades on demonstrators and arresting thousands. Several top opposition figures, journalists and activists were arrested or forced into exile.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • A couple just moved into a 3D-printed concrete home for about $1,400 a month- see what it's like to live in

    Concrete 3D-printed homes could help alleviate the housing crisis and shortage, according to the home's makers.

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • 'Life-altering:' As millions cope with smell loss from COVID-19, researchers find new explanations and possible treatments

    Smell loss afflicts the majority of COVID-19 patients. A new understanding is emerging about what causes it, and eventually, how it might be treated.

  • Kelley Flanagan told Peter Weber to 'get the hell out' of her life as split 'ended really badly'

    Kelley Flanagan says she "essentially went off" on Peter Weber and the former "Bachelor" couple split on "on very bad terms."

  • THEN AND NOW: Guest stars who became famous after appearing on 'Friends'

    The show had a pretty good knack for finding unknown (at the time) talent, like Cole Sprouse and Ellen Pompeo.

  • GOP Sen. Rand Paul says he refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine, claims he already has 'natural immunity'

    Sen. Paul, a trained physician, has repeatedly clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's said data shows vaccines increase any natural protection against new COVID-19 variants.

  • Audi's $140,000 RS E-Tron GT was my first time driving an EV - and it showed me our absurdly fast electric future

    Taking Audi's 637-horsepower super sedan for a spin made for a thrilling (and sometimes frightening) first experience driving an electric car.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Ousted GOP Chairwoman Liz Cheney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's statement comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust 'evil lunacy'

    In an interview on Thursday, Greene also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill' for enforcing a mask mandate.

  • North Korea bans mullet haircuts, nose piercings, and skinny jeans in Kim Jong Un's latest crackdown on 'anti-socialist behavior'

    Nose piercings and skinny jeans are also forbidden, according to reports. Kim Jong Un's regime is afraid of an encroaching capitalistic lifestyle.