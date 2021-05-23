Both victims of shooting outside True Worth Place dead, identified by Fort Worth police

Both of the men shot Friday outside True Worth Place daytime homeless shelter in Fort Worth died at the hospital, according to a police incident report.

The report identifies the men as Martin Cisneros, 46, and Hassan Harris, 31. Police have not yet made any arrests.

Police said, according to the preliminary investigation, the first of the two shootings followed an argument around a car about 2 p.m. Investigators don’t know what the altercation was about.

During the argument, one man pulled a gun and shot the man he was arguing with, police spokesman Tracy Carter said.

A second gunman — who police said was in the area but whose connection or lack of connection to others involved is unknown — pulled a gun and fired at the first shooter, hitting a bystander in True Worth Plaza, in front of the daytime shelter.

Police did not know if the second shooter hit the first. Neither suspect was in custody.

True Worth Place, a daytime shelter and resource center for the homeless, is at 1513 E. Presidio St., about two miles southeast of Sundance Square near downtown Fort Worth.