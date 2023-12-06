Both Worden Road underpass lanes recently open in Wickliffe

Dec. 5—Both Worden Road underpass lanes in Wickliffe recently opened for motorists.

According to Mayor Joe Sakacs, barriers were moved Nov. 30 and concrete was poured the following morning. Both lanes then opened on the evening of Dec. 1.

"In the upcoming weeks, when they have to pour the concrete sidewalks, they will have someone flagging traffic for a short period of time, but both lanes will remain open when they are pouring for the sidewalks," Sakacs said.

This was a huge project for the Ohio Department of Transportation to take on, Sakacs said, but in turn, the city will have two, brand new, safe, freeway bridges under Route 2.

"The biggest question asked this year was, 'When will Worden Road open for two-lane travel?' " Sakacs said. "The contractors will still have to do work on the bridge, so once in a while, they might have to flag traffic."

Work that is left to do not only includes adding some cement on the sidewalks, but also on the ramp under the bridge while two-lane traffic remains open.

"If they have to bring cement trucks in, they might have to flag traffic," Sakacs said. "Some days, maybe 20 or 30 minutes at a time, but two lanes will remain open permanently."

Last year, ODOT completed the north bridge prior to work beginning on the south bridge over Worden Road this year.

"They've started work on top, but they're going to close down the southbound lane," Sakacs previously reported. "They wanted to shut down both lanes, but the fire chief got them to allow us to have the northbound only for emergency services."

Wickliffe is putting nearly $2 million in their road projects this year, according to Sakacs.

"Addressing more roads was one of my main goals," he said. "Infrastructure is so important with the sewers and the roads, so that's getting addressed. That is exciting, happy news."